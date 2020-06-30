Memphis Football to Wear Black Lives Matter Sticker on Helmet This Season

Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

The University of Memphis football team will continue to support those protesting against systemic racism and police brutality across the country by wearing a "Black Lives Matter" decal on its helmet this season.

Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield announced the decision in a tweet that showed the placement of the stickers on the back of players' helmets.

Silverfield said students will wear the decals for every game, adding the hashtag #ALLINagainstRACIALINJUSTICE.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.