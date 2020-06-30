Memphis Football to Wear Black Lives Matter Sticker on Helmet This Season

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 30, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 28: Rodrigues Clark #25 of the Memphis Tigers during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)
Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

The University of Memphis football team will continue to support those protesting against systemic racism and police brutality across the country by wearing a "Black Lives Matter" decal on its helmet this season.

Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield announced the decision in a tweet that showed the placement of the stickers on the back of players' helmets. 

Silverfield said students will wear the decals for every game, adding the hashtag #ALLINagainstRACIALINJUSTICE. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

