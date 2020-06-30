WWE's Nikki, Brie Bella Announce Mom Kathy Is Undergoing Brain Surgery

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kathy Laurinaitis, the mother of former WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella, is undergoing brain surgery on Tuesday.

Nikki Bella announced on Instagram that doctors found a tumor-like mass on her brain stem:

"Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way. Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today. She’s loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon. Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!!"

Brie also wrote a message on Instagram, announcing that doctors were able to determine she doesn't have "Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem."



Kathy married John Laurinaitis, who has spent two decades working in WWE, in 2016. She has made occasional appearances on the Bellas' reality television show, Total Bellas, since the show debuted in 2016.

Nikki and Brie Bella have been retired from in-ring competition since 2018.