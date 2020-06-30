Draymond Green: LeBron, Lakers Are Title Favorites over Clippers in NBA Restart

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have beaten LeBron James three times in the NBA finals, but the forward thinks James will take home a title this season.

Green said on ESPN's Jalen and Jacoby Tuesday that the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to win a championship thanks to LeBron's mentality.

"The Lakers gotta be the favorite because they got LeBron and he can adjust to anything," he said Tuesday. "I think he's probably the most disciplined player we've ever seen in the NBA and that's going to matter going into this bubble. I think having LeBron on your team going into this bubble gives you a slight advantage."

He originally thought the Los Angeles Clippers were the best team throughout the season after adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the offseason.

"They check all the boxes, they can match up with any team well," Green said.

However, the league's hiatus due to the coronavirus is enough to change the title favorite in Green's eyes.

According to Caesars, the Lakers are currently the favorites to win a championship with +180 odds (bet $100 to win $180) even though the Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA.

Green did note he believes winning the title will come with a form of an asterisk, even if it's not in the record books. Fans will remember the championship as part of the disrupted season and count it against a player's resume.

Teams will have to earn it on the court, first securing their playoff spots and then winning four seven-game series just like usual.

The Warriors—who have reached the NBA finals in each of the last five years—won't be competing in Orlando after going 15-50 before the season was suspended.