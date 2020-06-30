Jacoby Brissett Reveals He Didn't Want to Be Drafted by Patriots in 2016

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

When the New England Patriots selected Jacoby Brissett in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, the quarterback wasn't initially celebrating the opportunity to play for the organization. 

Appearing on the Double Coverage podcast with Devin and Jason McCourty (h/t Howie Kussoy of the New York Post), Brissett explained his predraft visit with the Patriots went so badly that he didn't want to play for the team:

"I'll never forget, [offensive coordinator] Josh (McDaniels) called me on the phone on draft night and I didn't have his number saved. That's how bad it was. I didn't even have his number saved in my phone. I was like, 'Damn, man.'

"I honestly did not want to be there. When I took my visit there—my pre-draft visit—I was like, 'Hell no. If one team drafts me, it better not be them.'"

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kurt Warner Compares Cam Signing to His Own Career

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Kurt Warner Compares Cam Signing to His Own Career

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Coach: Lamar Isn't a Finished Product

    Jackson's QB coach tells B/R exactly where the MVP can still get better

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Coach: Lamar Isn't a Finished Product

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Pats' Offense Adapt?

    Burning questions before training camp 📲

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Can Pats' Offense Adapt?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Execs Saw Patriots as Only Team 'Desperate' for Starter Like Newton

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Execs Saw Patriots as Only Team 'Desperate' for Starter Like Newton

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report