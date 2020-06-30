Jacoby Brissett Reveals He Didn't Want to Be Drafted by Patriots in 2016

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

When the New England Patriots selected Jacoby Brissett in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, the quarterback wasn't initially celebrating the opportunity to play for the organization.

Appearing on the Double Coverage podcast with Devin and Jason McCourty (h/t Howie Kussoy of the New York Post), Brissett explained his predraft visit with the Patriots went so badly that he didn't want to play for the team:

"I'll never forget, [offensive coordinator] Josh (McDaniels) called me on the phone on draft night and I didn't have his number saved. That's how bad it was. I didn't even have his number saved in my phone. I was like, 'Damn, man.'

"I honestly did not want to be there. When I took my visit there—my pre-draft visit—I was like, 'Hell no. If one team drafts me, it better not be them.'"



