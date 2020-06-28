Potential No. 1 Draft Pick Anthony Edwards Signs with Rich Paul's Klutch Sports

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Let the Anthony Edwards Los Angeles Lakers photoshops begin.

Klutch Sports Group announced it signed the former Bulldogs star, who's expected to be one of the first players off the board in the 2020 NBA draft.

Edwards is the second notable client to join Klutch Sports, with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young joining the agency Friday.

Roc Nation landed perhaps the biggest fish from the 2020 draft class when it signed LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball in June. LaMelo Ball spent this past season in Australia's National Basketball League with the Illawarra Hawks and re-established himself as a surefire top-five selection.

Edwards still adds to Klutch Sports' growing stable. Rich Paul will inextricably be linked to longtime friend LeBron James, but Klutch is continuing to grow into a major firm. The agency represents James, Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, Eric Bledsoe, Draymond Green, John Wall and now Edwards, among others.

The 18-year-old averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his lone season at Georgia. A little over a week after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the abrupt stoppage of the 2019-20 season, he confirmed he was making the jump to the NBA.

In his most recent mock draft on June 8, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Edwards to go No. 2 overall to the Hawks:

"With Clint Capela under contract until 2023, Atlanta would seem to favor an explosive athlete and shot-making wing over centers James Wiseman and Onyeka Okongwu.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Between Capela, Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter, the Hawks have a promising defensive 3-4-5 core. With Young and Edwards, they'd also have one of the league's most exciting offensive backcourts."

The 2020 NBA draft was originally scheduled for June 25 but will now take place Oct. 16. The draft lottery is a little less than two months away on Aug. 25.