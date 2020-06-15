Lonzo Ball, Brothers LaMelo and LiAngelo Officially Sign with Roc Nation Sports

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Roc Nation Sports officially announced the signing of Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball on Monday:

The three brothers had initially discussed in April their interest in signing with the management company founded by Jay-Z.

"This was a family decision," LaMelo's manager, Jermaine Jackson, told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."

LaMelo is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

Per Givony, Roc Nation will focus on "negotiating marketing opportunities" for the players that includes an upcoming shoe deal for LaMelo. There are already reports of an offer of over $100 million for the 18-year-old's endorsement based on his popularity entering the league.

Lonzo, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, is in the midst of his third season in the NBA but is already joining his third agency. The 22-year-old began his career with Splash Sports & Entertainment before moving to Creative Arts Agency, which he left in March.

LiAngelo Ball hasn't reached the NBA, but the 21-year-old signed a G League contract in March.

Their representation by Roc Nation is something their father, LaVar Ball, also approved of.

"I think you have to go through different agencies to see the one that you need that's going to have the same mindset as you," LaVar told TMZ Sports in May. "I feel that Roc Nation is trying to move in a direction that we moving in."