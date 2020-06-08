2020 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Lottery Simulation and 1st-Round Predictions

13 of 13

21. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Theo Maledon (France, PG/SG, 2001)

Experienced with plenty of Euroleague minutes, Maledon has been a useful 18-year-old overseas with skill versatility over athleticism or any one specialty strength. Though not explosive or too disruptive on defense, Maledon delivered enough consistent flashes of ball-screen passing, body-controlled finishes, pull-up shooting and spot-up threes. The Nuggets could use another point guard, and Maledon figures to earn a serious look at No. 21.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG/SG, Freshman)

Terry just shot 40.8 percent from three and 89.1 percent from the line to register a 58.9 true shooting percentage. With a 6'1", 160-pound frame, he hasn't sold everyone, but he has some of the draft's softest touch along with dangerous shooting range. Despite being limited physically and athletically, he still shot 61.5 percent at the rim.

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama, PG, Sophomore)

Lewis would bring a different element of speed to Miami's backcourt. A flash in transition, he also totaled 70 field goals at the rim in the half court. He's limited physically and athletically, which hurts his ability to create separation. But Lewis' playmaking ability, pull-up shooting and spot-up jumper are strong enough to buy when paired with his elite quickness for a 19-year-old.

24. Utah Jazz: Aleksej Pokusevski (Olympiacos II, PF/C, 2001)

Pokusevski may be able to get a team to bite earlier if he's allowed to work out for NBA executives before the draft. Regardless, one general manager figures to gamble on the 7-footer who averaged 1.6 threes, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks in Greece's second division. A skinny frame and limited rips against quality competition suggest he's risky, but Pokusevski's shooting fluidity, passing instincts, defensive activity and effectiveness in FIBA and HEBA A2 could look enticing in the 20s.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)

An athletic scoring guard, Ramsey has fans around the league thanks to his picturesque shooting mechanics and a 42.6 three-point percentage to back it up. He settles for jump shots and isn't advanced running pick-and-rolls, but his shot-making and isolation scoring are good enough for him to lean on in the right role.

26. Boston Celtics: Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)

Nnaji has earned support for production and efficiency fueled by his 6'11" size, mobility, effort and touch. Nothing about his game screams upside, but this late, playoff teams like Boston may put more stock into his floor and purpose in a simplified role that calls for finishing, offensive rebounding and hustle plays.

27. New York Knicks: Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

The Knicks' first pick could dictate the direction they go at No. 27. But if Mannion slips, New York may have a tough time passing, even if it takes a point guard in the lottery. Scouts started jumping off Mannion's wagon as his percentages gradually fell at Arizona. He's turned into a potential value pick, still with plenty of ball skills, passing IQ and shooting versatility. It's his limited blow-by burst and defense that raise the most questions.

28. Toronto Raptors: Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)

McDaniels' inefficiency at Washington was a turnoff, but for a 6'9" forward, he's still a skilled shot-creator and shooter worth betting on in the 20s. There is enticing scoring and shot-making for coaches to unlock, though he'll have to overcome questionable feel, motor and defensive issues.

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Sophomore)

The Lakers could view Jones as a rookie who'd immediately help with his passing IQ and defensive pressure. Teams aren't sold on his improved production translating to NBA scoring, but there is still confidence in his potential to carve out a role, running a second unit, making good decisions and guarding his position.

30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Isaiah Stewart (Washington, C, Freshman)

Interior bigs like Stewart have become less desirable in today's NBA, so he could slip past teams more willing to gamble on guards, wings and versatility. Still, a team could see an enforcer and energizer in Stewart, a physical 250-pounder whose role will call for low-post finishing, offensive rebounding and inside toughness.

