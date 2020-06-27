Jorge Masvidal Fires Back at Dana White's Comments About UFC Not Being a Career

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal took issue this week with recent comments made by UFC President Dana White about fighting in the UFC not being a career.

During an Instagram Live session (h/t MMAJunkie.com's Nolan King), Masvidal suggested he was perplexed by White's assertion:

"I just want to address something with the Dana White thing. Dana White said [this] the other day in the news and maybe he could explain this. He said this is not a career. It's an opportunity. I've been doing this 16 years. [Expletive], I've had a lot of opportunity, huh? That's crazy.

"So it's not a career, Dana White? That's interesting to know, man. I just really think sometimes we don't see eye-to-eye on anything you [expletive] say, bro. How is this not a career? It's crazy."

Per Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting, White brought up the subject of UFC not being a career last week and expressed his belief that fighters shouldn't be so concerned with money squabbles:

"Anything can happen at any given moment," White said. "Your knee can blow out, your back, your this, your that. COVID-19. Who the hell knows what is coming down the pipeline. So you have to take every opportunity that you can get."

Masvidal said that while he has "no animosity" toward White and doesn't think he's "like a devil," he's "not going to always see eye to eye," with the UFC president.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The last time Masvidal fought was at UFC 244 in November when he beat Nate Diaz by technical knockout to BMF title. Masvidal and UFC have tried to negotiate fights since then, but have been unable to come to terms.

On June 5, Masvidal tweeted "If I'm not worth it let me go" at ESPN. He also tweeted "Why make me fight for half of what I made on my last fight cause the other dude can't draw?" in reference to negotiations to face Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal is one of the most experienced, successful and exciting fighters in UFC. He owns a career professional MMA record of 35-13 and is on a three-fight winning streak with victories over Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till, all via knockout.

Most of Masvidal's fights tend to be must-watch affairs, but if he and White can't get on the same page in the near future, there is no telling when Masvidal will get back in the Octagon.