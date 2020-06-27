NASCAR at Pocono 2020: June 28 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The NASCAR Cup Series' busy weekend at Pocono Raceway concludes Sunday with the Pocono 350.

Sunday's competition is 25 miles and 10 laps longer than Saturday's Pocono Organics 325.

When the race finishes, most of the drivers in the 40-man field will have run in 11 competitions since May 17.

Kyle Busch and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates should be at the front of the field all weekend, even if they have to work from a deeper starting position Sunday.

The top 20 on the starting grid will be inverted from Saturday's results, which means the winner will start 20th.

Pocono 350 Information

Date: Sunday, June 28

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

Odds: Race odds can be found on Caesars Palace

Preview

The NASCAR drivers are used to racing at Pocono twice a year, but they have never done so in back-to-back days.

Unlike the races in the same week at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, the pair of Pocono races were on the initial 2020 schedule.

In previous years, the Pocono race weekends were split up in June and July, but NASCAR announced the new format last year.

Busch has a Pocono victory in each of the last three seasons, while his teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. have one win each since 2017.

Hamlin broke down the mentality teams should have if Saturday produces a disappointing finish, per Racer.com's Kelly Crandall.

"If it’s (Saturday) a bad day, you can essentially overhaul your car and put a new setup in and come up with new ideas, and you’ll be starting upfront. I think you can really bounce back. You could have flip-flop days between the two races," Hamlin said.

In addition to having success at Pocono, Hamlin and Truex recently visited Victory Lane at Martinsville Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, respectively.

They make up a group of eight racers locked into the playoff field by way of a victory. Busch has a good chance to add his name to that list this weekend based off his previous Pocono success.

The security of already being in the playoffs could allow Hamlin, Truex, Kevin Harvick and Talladega winner Ryan Blaney to drive with more risk toward the end of Sunday's race.

Those drivers may be forced to take more risks since starting position matters at Pocono. Since 2014, 10 of the 12 winners began the race in the top 10.

The recent trend could also allow an unlikely racer to take first since the inverted starting lineup will be in place.

