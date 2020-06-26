Report: MLB No. 1 Prospect Wander Franco to Be in Rays' 2020 Player Pool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays are keeping their options open with top prospect Wander Franco heading into the 2020 season.

Per MLB.com's Juan Toribio, Franco is expected to be among the 60 players named to the Rays' player pool when they make the official announcement on Sunday.

Franco is widely regarded as the best overall prospect in Major League Baseball, including by MLB.com. The 19-year-old hit .327/.398/.487 with nine home runs, 56 walks and 35 strikeouts in 425 at-bats between Low-A and High-A last season.

Per Baseball America's J.J. Cooper, Franco began last season as the youngest player in the Midwest League (Low-A).

Here is MLB.com's scouting report for Franco:

"A switch-hitter with ridiculously strong wrists, blazing-fast bat speed and preternatural bat-to-ball skills, Franco absolutely punishes the baseball to all parts of the field from both sides, attacking pitches over the plate while also demonstrating tremendous discipline and rarely swinging and missing (4.3 percent swinging-strike rate in '19). It's why he's recorded more walks (83) than strikeouts (54) across his first two pro seasons while compiling a .336 average."

As part of MLB's plan to start the regular season next month, all 30 teams must submit a 60-man player pool that they will be able to use during games. The pool is made up of players already on a 40-man roster and 20 players who are under contract.

Clubs will open the regular season with a roster of 30 players, with the remaining 30 players staying at an alternate training site—potentially a minor-league affiliate in close proximity to the MLB team—and able to be added to the MLB roster in the event of injuries or a positive COVID-19 test.

Toribio did note Franco's potential spot in the 60-man player pool doesn't necessarily mean he will see time on the field with the Rays in 2020. The alternate training site will allow him to work with the team's coaches since the minor league season likely won't take place.

Franco is on the fast track to Tampa Bay based on how well developed his offensive game is. He could have a chance to force his way on to the MLB roster as soon as this summer if he stays on that trajectory when spring training resumes starting on July 1.