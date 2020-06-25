NBA Reportedly Modifies Dress Code for Season Restart in Orlando

NBA Reportedly Modifies Dress Code for Season Restart in OrlandoJune 25, 2020
David Banks/Associated Press
The NBA announced modifications to its dress code for the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, removing the requirement for sport coats on the bench in favor or polos and other league apparel.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the changes:
