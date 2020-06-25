Damian Lillard Shouts out LeBron James' Son Bronny for Saying He's NBA's Best PG

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, dribbles the ball past Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shouted out Bronny James after LeBron James' son named him the top point guard in the NBA:

Bronny listed his five best NBA players (besides his dad) on a Twitch stream Wednesday, with Lillard coming in tops among point guards:

Lillard is a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. While most would probably pick Steph Curry to lead their franchise over Lillard, Bronny apparently disagrees. 

