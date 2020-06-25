Damian Lillard Shouts out LeBron James' Son Bronny for Saying He's NBA's Best PG

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shouted out Bronny James after LeBron James' son named him the top point guard in the NBA:

Bronny listed his five best NBA players (besides his dad) on a Twitch stream Wednesday, with Lillard coming in tops among point guards:

Lillard is a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. While most would probably pick Steph Curry to lead their franchise over Lillard, Bronny apparently disagrees.