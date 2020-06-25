Twins Aware Several Players Tested Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of MLB Season

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Several members of the Minnesota Twins have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in advance of the spring training restart on July 1.

Per The Athletic's Dan Hayes, the Twins "have been made aware of several positive COVID-19 tests among their players."

Hayes noted that none of the players who tested positive were working out at Target Field or the team's spring training facilities in Ft. Myers, Florida.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on June 19 that MLB was closing all spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida for a "deep clean" in an attempt to contain a recent coronavirus outbreak involving multiple teams.

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a total of 12 positive COVID-19 cases (seven players and five staff members) out of at least 40 tests administered. The Toronto Blue Jays confirmed on June 19 that a player on their 40-man roster was showing coronavirus symptoms.

Per Kyle Newman of the Denver Post, Colorado Rockies players Charlie Blackmon, Phillip Diehl and Ryan Castellani tested positive for the virus after recently going through workouts at Coors Field.

All of this comes as Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association finalized a return plan for the 2020 season that will consist of a 60-game regular season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Twins have already confirmed that they will hold spring training in Minneapolis leading up to the start of the regular season on either July 23 or 24.