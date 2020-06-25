Browns HC: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Free and Clear' for Training Camp After Surgery

David Richard/Associated Press

When the Cleveland Browns open training camp in July, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be ready to participate after having core muscle surgery during the offseason.

Speaking to reporters on a Thursday conference call, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called Beckham "free and clear" for training camp activities.

