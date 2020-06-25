Browns HC: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Free and Clear' for Training Camp After Surgery

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

When the Cleveland Browns open training camp in July, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be ready to participate after having core muscle surgery during the offseason. 

Speaking to reporters on a Thursday conference call, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called Beckham "free and clear" for training camp activities.   

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

