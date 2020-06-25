Paul George Jokes with Kevin Hart That Thunder Trade Initially 'F--ked Me Up'

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Many people were surprised when the Oklahoma City Thunder swung a deal to acquire Paul George in July 2017—none more than the six-time All-Star himself.

Appearing on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls: Cold Calls YouTube show, George said the Thunder trade "f--ked me up" because of the low-key nature of Oklahoma City (starts at 4:12 mark):

