Paul George Jokes with Kevin Hart That Thunder Trade Initially 'F--ked Me Up'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The Pelicans won 131-122. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Many people were surprised when the Oklahoma City Thunder swung a deal to acquire Paul George in July 2017—none more than the six-time All-Star himself. 

Appearing on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls: Cold Calls YouTube show, George said the Thunder trade "f--ked me up" because of the low-key nature of Oklahoma City (starts at 4:12 mark):

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Vince Carter Officially Done

    NBA legend announces his retirement after 22-year career: ‘I’m officially done’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vince Carter Officially Done

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: 'I Want the Betterment of People, No Matter Skin Color'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: 'I Want the Betterment of People, No Matter Skin Color'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 1998 NBA Draft 📝

    See where Vince Carter, Dirk and more go in our re-draft

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Re-Drafting the 1998 NBA Draft 📝

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay Calls for Justice

    Klay Thompson made a plea on Instagram for justice in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain after a struggle with police

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay Calls for Justice

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report