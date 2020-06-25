Giants' Daniel Jones 'Will Look More Cut-Up' After Weight Gain, Says QB Trainer

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

New York Giants fans can expect to see a larger Daniel Jones at quarterback in 2020.

The 6'5" Jones has reportedly added nearly 10 pounds of muscle, bulking up from 220 pounds as a rookie to about 230 pounds now, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

"He will look more cut-up," Jones' trainer, Anthony Boone, told Schwartz.

Boone, who works for the same QB Country that's trained Eli Manning, Gardner Minshew II and Jake Fromm, says Jones has spent more time than he typically would lifting weights this offseason.

"He's done a good job of putting together a good physique," Boone told Schwartz. "At the end of the day he wanted to get stronger and get a little more meat on his bones but still maintain being able to run and move around and being on the field the whole time. Not ‘I've put on too much weight and I get short-winded now.' His thing was make sure he could stay mobile, agile and be out on the field the whole time."

If that's the case, it could begin paying dividends for the quarterback rather quickly.

During his rookie season, Jones took the 10th-most sacks in the league (38) despite playing just 13 games. The added pressure led to Jones finishing with the 24th-most passing yards (3,027) in 2019, though his 24 touchdowns were as much as Tom Brady threw last season.

As he prepares to grow his game as a professional, the onus will be squarely on him. The Giants added few pieces on offense in free agency who can help protect him, though the team should get a big boost from No. 4 overall pick offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In the meantime, Jones is apparently acting as though the pressure will only grow every time he drops back to pass, and he's building his body to weather those hits.

"When he's out there and he takes his shirt off or he's wearing a cut-off or wearing whatever, you can tell physically he's gotten better," Boone said. "He's taking care of his body, for sure. He really put some work in to make sure he's a professional athlete and he's taking care of his body. He's doing all the right things."