Multiple Blue Jays Players, Staff Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19

Multiple members of the Toronto Blue Jays organization, including some players, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Per Davidi, the positive tests are "related to the shutdown in Dunedin last Friday."

Dunedin, Florida, is where the Blue Jays hold their spring training, though as Davidi wrote, "Dunedin is the most straight-forward option for training camp, but Florida isn't where you want to be."

