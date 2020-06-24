Latest Rumors and Predictions for NBA's Transaction Period

0 of 7

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A total of 22 NBA teams are gathering in anticipation of restarting the season July 30, but not every player is willing or able to return.

Some physically can't (Kyrie Irving, out with a shoulder injury); others have family reasons (Trevor Ariza and Avery Bradley) or are looking to protect future earnings (Davis Bertans).

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) spent several months working out their plan to finish the 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Both agreed they would not force players to play, and while there won't be any "punishment" for those who opted out, they will be docked 1/92.6 of their salary per game lost (up to 14 maximum).

From June 23 to 30, the NBA has an active transaction window open to all 30 franchises (including the eight whose seasons ended prematurely). Teams cannot make trades, but they can sign free agents, waive players, convert two-way contracts, etc.

The free-agent pool will be limited to players with NBA or G League experience who did not play professionally overseas this year. Jamal Crawford, JR Smith, DeMarcus Cousins and Darren Collison are eligible, but Lance Stephenson, Andrew Bogut and Jeremy Lin are not.

Teams are limited to the standard 15-man/two two-way rosters in June. On July 1, each franchise will submit their eligible players with explanations as to who is missing and why.

At that point, they’ll be able to go beyond the standard 15-player limit to sign substitutes for those who are sitting out for personal reasons, at a higher risk for COVID-19 or ill with the virus. Injured players such as Irving and Kevin Durant cannot be replaced. Once a player is subbed out, they cannot return to the Orlando bubble.

Additionally, two-way players will be playoff-eligible. Under normal circumstances, a two-way deal would need to be converted to a standard NBA contract for the player to participate in the postseason. There isn’t much that's normal about present circumstances.

Once the play-in and playoff games begin, only players who contract COVID-19 can be replaced. Even if an All-Star is stricken, at that point, teams can only replace him with a player that has fewer than four years of NBA experience.

With all that in mind, what should the 22 potential playoff teams do over the coming weeks to bolster their postseason push?