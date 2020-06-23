UFC News: Latest on Possible Jon Jones vs. Mike Tyson Fight, Josh Emmett, More

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

If you had Mike Tyson in your "Who will Jon Jones call out next?" office pool, come on down, you're a big winner.

Bones has been playing matchmaker for himself on social media since his latest light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes in February.

First, it was Francis Ngannou but contract negotiations put the kibosh on that and a move to heavyweight, but it appears he has now set his sights on another heavyweight: Mike Tyson.

In an online chat last week, the former boxer said: "Jon Jones gotta fight me if he wants to make some super money.”

Bones responded in kind but has a stipulation: Iron Mike would need to give him a grudge match in the Octagon.

"I'll box you in the ring if you promise to give me a real fight in the Octagon afterwards. And because I respect you so much, I promise I won’t break anything on you," the light heavyweight champion wrote in an Instagram post addressed to Tyson.

Tyson will soon turn 54 years old and hasn't boxed since 2005 but has talked about making a comeback.

Will this result in the biggest boxing vs. MMA crossover since Conor McGregor laced up the gloves against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017? Not likely, but it is endemic of the situation Jones appears to be in with the UFC right now. With no future fight scheduled and a feud over pay brewing, it's not surprising that he's making headlines by teasing a crossover fight.

Jones longtime rival, Daniel Cormier, was reasonably dubious of the whole idea:

For the sake of fight fans, let's hope the UFC and Jones are able to come to an agreement on his next appearance against legitimate competition in MMA at either light heavyweight or heavyweight so that he is back to business as usual inside the cage.

Josh Emmett's Extensive Injuries Top UFC on ESPN 11 Aftermath

UFC on ESPN 11 may already be in the rear-view, with Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker set to go off Saturday, but there's still some aftermath from the latest Las Vegas card being sorted out in the days after the event.

The card got off to a controversial start with a second-round TKO loss for Max Rohskopf, who was making his UFC debut.

The fight was waved off by the referee when the 25-year-old refused to answer the bell going into the third round but it wasn't for a lack of his corner trying to motivate him to continue.

Rohskopf continually expressed to his corner that he wanted them to call the fight in a moment that was picked up by the cameras and shared on Twitter. The decision for trainer Robert Drysdale to continue to push his fighter and not throw in the towel was received with criticism.

However, Drysdale defended himself in an interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN:

The situation demonstrates the difficult job trainers have. In a sport that carries an inherent risk of injury and requires mental fortitude to continue to fight, the corner has to toe the line between encouraging and empowering their fighter to press through when it is safe to do so and call it when their charge is not.

To compound that difficulty, the coach arguably knows the athlete better than anyone. Drysdale maintained in his comments that he know Rohskopf would regret ending the fight and that was his motivation for sending him back into action.

The most impactful news from Saturday night's action, though, was the unfortunate laundry list of injuries Josh Emmett suffered in his unanimous decision win over Shane Burgos.

The featherweight earned a big win but suffered a list of injuries that looks like a season recap from Jackass:

The torn ACL obviously highlights the list and should put Emmett on the shelf for a considerable time.

However, it comes at an unfortunate time in his career. The 35-year-old put on his most complete performance to date in a win that should have set him up with a top-five opponent next time out.



Unfortunately, in a division as competitive as featherweight, an extended leave of absence could wipe out his momentum.

Curtis Blaydes was another big winner on Saturday, but he's in a different situation entirely. As the clear-cut No. 3 contender in the division, he finds himself the odd man out in the title picture and at odds with UFC President Dana White.

Per Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting, White sounded off on his disappointment in Blaydes' performance after the fight, saying: "With his performance tonight and his cardio, I wouldn't wait around if I was him. I'd stay active. I'd stay busy."

The 29-year-old was able to take Alexander Volkov down repeatedly in the main event on Saturday, but it didn't amount in significant damage. But Blaydes hit back with some frustration of his own, pointing out that he has already defeated several of the fighters ranked below him.

It's the result of a bit of a logjam atop the division. With Cormier and Stipe Miocic breaking long layoffs with their trilogy fight in August and Francis Ngannou the clear next-in-line challenger with two wins over Blaydes already, the wrestler is in a no-man's-land.

Whether he likes it or not, he's probably going to be forced to prove himself one more time before getting a crack at the strap.