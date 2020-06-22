Knicks Rumors: Warriors' Mike Brown to Interview for NY's Head Coach Job

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 6: Assistant coach Mike Brown of the Golden State Warriors coaches against the Sacramento Kings on January 6, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The New York Knicks continue to expand their list of potential head coaching candidates.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Knicks will interview Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

