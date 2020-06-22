Knicks Rumors: Warriors' Mike Brown to Interview for NY's Head Coach Job

Knicks Rumors: Warriors' Mike Brown to Interview for NY's Head Coach JobJune 22, 2020
Rocky Widner/Getty Images
The New York Knicks continue to expand their list of potential head coaching candidates.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Knicks will interview Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown.
