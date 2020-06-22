Report: Anthony Tolliver, Grizzlies Reach Verbal Agreement on New Contract

John Amis/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly reached a verbal agreement with forward Anthony Tolliver on Sunday that can be finalized Tuesday.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the news, noting Tuesday is when the NBA's one-week transaction window is open. Stein also reported Tolliver was on the verge of completing a 10-day deal with the Grizzlies when the league suspended its season on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The veteran Tolliver, 35, appeared in 33 games for the Portland Trail Blazers and nine games with the Sacramento Kings this season before joining the Grizzlies.

He is averaging 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game across his time with all three teams, although he averaged 5.4 points a night in his five games with the Grizzlies. He also connected on 41.2 percent of his triples, which is likely exactly what Memphis will ask him to do when the season restarts in Orlando, Florida.

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. will likely draw much of the opposing defense's attention, which will open up outside shots for Tolliver and others.

Tolliver has also played for the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Bobcats, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns throughout his career, which started during the 2008-09 campaign.

Memphis is 32-33 on the season, which is good enough for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. It is 3.5 games ahead of the Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Kings for the final spot in the playoffs.

Every team will play eight regular-season games when play resumes, and there will be a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed if the No. 9 seed is within four games. From there, the remaining 16 teams will play a traditional playoffs format with best-of-seven series until a champion is decided.