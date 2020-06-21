Former Grizzlies VP Hollinger: DeMarcus Cousins 'A Fit' for Spurs, Mavs, Celtics

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If DeMarcus Cousins returns when the NBA resumes its season next month, the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics stand out as potential fits, per The Athletic's John Hollinger.

The former Memphis Grizzlies vice president of basketball operations speculated on the potential destinations for Cousins, who will be more than 11 months removed from a torn ACL when the NBA season resumes July 30.

The Spurs will be without LaMarcus Aldridge and the Mavericks without Dwight Powell because of injury. The Celtics could use Cousins as a replacement for Daniel Theis or Enes Kanter in their rotation.

Cousins signed a one-year contract with the Lakers last July before tearing his ACL while playing a pickup game a month later. He remained on the roster for most of the 2019-20 season before the Lakers waived him in February to free up a roster spot.

The Lakers could be interested in a reunion with rosters expanding to a maximum of 17 players in Orlando. Cousins could wind up replacing Dwight Howard, who cited concerns about distracting from social justice issues as a reason he's considering not playing.

An executive told B/R's Eric Pincus that the Lakers are the "only team" that could sign Cousins, who has not given any indication whether he wants to return. The four-time All-Star may use this extended time off to rehab his body, which has gone through a torn Achilles, torn quad and torn ACL since January 2018.