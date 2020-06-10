New NBA Transaction Window: Top Free Agents, the Boogie Question, More

2 of 6

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The best player available in free agency is DeMarcus Cousins, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in July. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in mid-August that knocked him out for the season.

Then, the season itself was knocked out for months, giving Cousins a significant opportunity to recover from the torn ACL in his left knee.

Impatient and fortunate to add Markieff Morris to the roster, the Lakers unceremoniously cut Cousins, but he was allowed to stay with the team to rehab, at least until the shutdown.

A common mistake is to assume that since the Lakers cut Cousins this season, they won't be able to re-sign him. That's simply not the case. If rosters expand to 17 players (or if they stay at 15 and the team makes a cut), L.A. could certainly bring Cousins back for the stretch run.

Perhaps the confusion is a similar rule. Had Los Angeles traded Cousins to another team and that franchise then chose to release him, the Lakers would be barred from bringing the center back as a free agent this season.

So is he a possibility for the Lakers?

"Maybe," one Western Conference executive said.

A former executive said of Cousins and the Lakers, "That's the only team. He respects [LeBron James], and he's [Anthony Davis'] boy. [Other teams] don't want that distraction. There's a small window of time to play, and you can't let up."

The Lakers are already loaded in their frontcourt with JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard, Kyle Kuzma, Morris, Davis and James. They don't "need" him, but if they have the added roster flexibility, he'd certainly be a valuable insurance policy.

Another team that might want to consider Cousins would be the Los Angeles Clippers.

They still have Joakim Noah on an unfortunately named 10-day contract that dates back to March 9. With the NBA freezing rosters a few days later, Noah is still on that same temporary contract. If he can earn his keep, he would give the Clippers a defensive-minded option inside, which may be more valuable than what Cousins might bring as a scoring big man.