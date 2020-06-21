Quick Takes on Randy Orton Resurgence in WWE, AEW's MJF, Bray Wyatt Return, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Since coming out of the WWE Backlash pay-per-view earlier in June, there has been a ton to talk about and analyze, for better or for worse. That includes what the future holds for the Raw and SmackDown brands heading into Extreme Rules in July.

Randy Orton's major victory over Edge in the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" has been a hot topic of discussion among fans, specifically in regard to where it will take him next. Now that Christian has been added to the long list of legends he's put out to pasture, it's a matter of time before he sets his sights on regaining the WWE Championship.

Also making waves on Raw recently is Angel Garza, whom Vince McMahon apparently sees as the next Eddie Guerrero, per Alex McCarthy of Talk Sport. While it's more likely he carves out his own path to superstardom rather than directly follow in the footsteps of the Hall of Famer, the comparison can only mean big things for the former NXT cruiserweight champion in WWE.

Unlike Garza, All Elite Wrestling's MJF has been struggling to find a sense of direction lately. He's gone undefeated in singles competition over the past year but has yet to be afforded any opportunities at championship gold, which needs to change sooner rather than later.

How AEW should book MJF going forward will be addressed in this installment of Quick Takes, along with Orton's pursuit of Raw's top title, Bray Wyatt's return on SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali moving from SmackDown to Raw and Garza's ceiling for success.