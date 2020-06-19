Dolph Ziggler WWE Raw Rumors, Forgotten Sons Reportedly Replaced, More

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Ziggler Reportedly Moving to Raw

Dolph Ziggler is reportedly set to make a big move from the SmackDown roster to Raw.

According to WrestleVotes, Ziggler's move to Raw will be WWE's way of completing the trade that resulted in AJ Styles' transfer to SmackDown.

Over the past several months, Ziggler has primarily been involved in a feud with Otis over the affections of Mandy Rose. Ziggler and Otis had a singles match at WrestleMania 36 two months ago, and Otis picked up the win after Mandy interfered on his behalf.

Ziggler has continued his rivalry with Otis and has attempted to win Mandy back to no avail. On last week's SmackDown, Ziggler teamed with The Miz and John Morrison in a losing effort against Otis, Tucker and Braun Strowman.

If WWE wants to move on from the Ziggler vs. Otis feud, then trading Dolph to Raw makes sense. It could be an especially good move for the red brand since it lacks heels who can perform in main event situations.

Drew McIntyre is the reigning WWE champion on Raw, and he previously teamed with Ziggler in 2018. They broke up after McIntyre turned on him, and they haven't interacted much since then.

Provided WWE wants to build a bridge for McIntyre to a bigger feud against someone like Randy Orton or Brock Lesnar, Ziggler could make sense as a holdover opponent.

McIntyre and Ziggler have no shortage of history, and Ziggler is one of the best workers in the business and undoubtedly capable of having a great match with McIntyre.

It is tough to envision Ziggler can win the WWE title, but vying for it would clearly be an upgrade from his current position.

Forgotten Sons Replaced in Feud

The Forgotten Sons' planned rivalry with SmackDown Tag Team champions The New Day has reportedly been called off.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the Forgotten Sons had been scheduled to challenge New Day for the titles, but it looks like Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro will take the spot instead after beating New Day in a non-title match last week.

Per Meltzer, Jaxson Ryker's tweet in support of President Donald Trump is the reason he, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler have been pulled from television:

Multiple WWE Superstars condemned Ryker's tweet, including Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali (warning: explicit language):

Ryker's tweet struck a nerve given the turmoil in the United States since the killing of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Since Floyd's death, protests against racial inequality, police brutality and social injustice have been held across the country and the globe.

The Forgotten Sons debuted on WWE's main roster after WrestleMania 36 in April. They previously were a key part of the tag team division in NXT, although they never won the NXT Tag Team Championships.

They have enjoyed a great deal of success during their short time on the main roster and even scored a non-title win over New Day. They also competed in a Fatal 4-Way match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank.

Ryker has served solely as an outside enforcer for Blake and Cutler on the main roster, but the entire faction has been off television recently.

What's Next for Belair?

The reason for Bianca Belair's recent absence from Raw is reportedly that she doesn't fit in WWE's current creative.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), WWE felt Belair didn't fit with the "wacky skits" The Street Profits and Viking Raiders have been involved in. Because of that and the fact that she wasn't in a storyline individually, WWE has kept her out of the spotlight.

Belair made her main roster debut at WrestleMania 36 when she saved The Street Profits from an attack at the hands of Angel Garza, Austin Theory and Zelina Vega. Belair is married to Street Profits member Montez Ford.

Belair beat Vega in a singles match and teamed with The Street Profits in a win over Garza, Theory and Vega on the ensuing episode of Raw. She then defeated Santana Garrett in a squash match the following week.

Although she has wrestled on Main Event a few times, Belair hasn't had a match on Raw since beating Garrett. Her most recent appearance saw her lecturing the Street Profits to get more serious in order to beat the Viking Raiders.

Belair is one of the most unique and physically talented female wrestlers WWE has to offer, and there is little doubt she has the potential to be a multitime Women's champion.

The focus in the Raw women's division is currently on Raw Women's champion Asuka, but if WWE can figure out a way to build up Belair at the same time, it would go a long way toward strengthening the women's division as a whole.

