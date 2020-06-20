Belmont Stakes 2020 Payout: Triple Crown Field Times and Prize Money Earnings

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

At least one thing has gone according to script in 2020.

Tiz the Law was deemed as the significant favorite for Saturday's Belmont Stakes following the post draw and lived up to expectations with a victory at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The race was run at 1⅛ miles instead of the typical 1½, meaning Tiz the Law had to make a move toward the front of the pack earlier than is customary in this event.

He came charging around the last curve on the outside and left no doubt on the final stretch, finishing ahead of Dr Post and Max Player.

The result is the $535,000 prize awaiting the victor's side.

Here is a look at the full results and purse information from what was the first leg of the Triple Crown in this year's adjusted schedule. The prize money earnings and lengths behind are courtesy of Dan Bernstein of Sporting News.

1. Tiz the Law, $535,000 prize money, 1:46.53 finishing time

2. Dr Post, $200,000 prize money, 3¾ lengths behind

3. Max Player, $110,000 prize money, 5¼ lengths behind

4. Pneumatic, $60,000 prize money, 7¾ lengths behind

5. Tap It to Win, $30,000 prize money, 14 lengths behind

Anything but a Tiz the Law victory would have been a surprise.

After all, he notched wins in four of his first five starts, including notable performances at the Grade 1 Champagne at Belmont, Grade 3 Holy Bull at Gulfstream Park and Grade 1 Florida Derby. The fact horses such as Nadal, Charlatan and Maxfield weren't in the field only made it feel like more of a certainty that trainer Barclay Tagg's horse would cross the finish line first.

Tagg, who helped lead Funny Cide to wins at the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, completed a career Triple Crown thanks to this performance.

If Saturday was any indication, a Triple Crown is in play this year.

Tiz the Law is now one-third of the way there, which is an unprecedented position for the Belmont Stakes winner.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the rescheduling of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness to Sept. 5 and Oct. 3, respectively, meaning all eyes will turn toward Churchill Downs as the Belmont winner pursues the next leg.