Belmont Stakes 2020 Post Time: NBC TV Start Time, Final Predictions and Odds

Ordinarily the finally event of the Triple Crown series, the Belmont Stakes will instead be the first jewel in 2020.

Tiz the Law leads the 10-horse field into Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, for the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes. Top contenders behind Tiz the Law—almost an even-money favorite—include Sole Volante, Dr Post and Tap It To Win.

NBC will televise the 2020 Belmont Stakes, which has a scheduled post time of 5:42 p.m. ET. The broadcast will likely feel normal, though no spectators will be in attendance.

Belmont Stakes Odds

Tiz the Law: 6-5

Sole Volante: 9-2

Dr Post: 5-1

Tap It To Win: 6-1

Pneumatic: 8-1

Modernist: 15-1

Farmington Road: 15-1

Max Player: 15-1

Fore Left: 30-1

Jungle Runner: 50-1

Final Prediction

Tap It To Win—starting from the rail—and late entrant Fore Left are expected to set the pace.

While maintaining the early speed on the final stretch is the challenge, both horses have a legitimate shot at sprinting to a victory in the right conditions. Most notably, Tap It To Win excelled in two races earlier this year—including one at Belmont Park—and boasts Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez.

Still, the favorite is the favorite for a clear reason.

In five career races, Tiz the Law has earned four wins. That includes the Grade 1 Florida Derby in March, as well as the Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park last fall.

"He likes this track so I'm glad he's back on it," trainer Barclay Tagg said, per Stephen Edelson of the Asbury Park Press. "He does everything the way we ask him to. He seems to be very happy and content."

Edelson noted Tiz the Law's career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 100 is three points higher than any competitor.

Down the stretch, Sole Volante is highly likely to grab attention. He did exactly that June 10 at Gulfstream Park, surging from last (sixth) to a victory in the 1-mile race.

However, it's unlikely to be enough. The same can be said for Todd Pletcher-trained Dr Post, a stalker with two victories at Gulfstream Park earlier this year. Though keeping up with Tiz the Law is a massive ask, hitting the board is possible.

In the end, Tiz the Law will handle Tap It To Win's early surge and win the Belmont. Velazquez should keep the latter in contention, but Tiz the Law is simply the best horse on the track.

Additionally, a late charge from Sole Volante can propel the Luca Panici-piloted gelding to second. Dr Post might not dazzle, but edging past Fore Left in the stretch means finishing fourth behind Tap It To Win, nudging Fore Left to fifth.

Prediction: Tiz the Law, Sole Volante, Tap It To Win, Dr Post