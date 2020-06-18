Cowboys' Gerald McCoy Wants Jerry Jones to Issue Statement on Racial Injustice

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has called on team owner Jerry Jones to issue a statement in support of the ongoing social justice movement against systemic racism and police brutality.

"You have the players, who have their own brand, but we're all under the umbrella of the Dallas Cowboys," McCoy told ESPN's Todd Archer. He continued:

"The Dallas Cowboys are the most recognized franchise in the world. They can get behind it, whether it's the players or just being in the movement, period, and showing their support. It would be great to hear a statement from the Cowboys, great to hear a statement from Jerry Jones in support of everything that's going on. Will that get me in trouble saying that? I don't know, but the truth is it needs to be said. The problem is people are afraid to have the conversations."

Some NFL owners have released statements supporting the movement, calling for action and pledging money toward social justice organizations, including Steve Bisciotti of the Baltimore Ravens, the Philadelphia Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie and the Minnesota Vikings' Zygi Wilf.

The Cowboys have released a statement in support of protests against social injustice, but Jones is in the camp of owners who have not spoken, a fact that did not get by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman when he spoke with Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle (h/t Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk) in early June.

"It's not pulling [NFL owners] like it is the rest of the country. Because if it was, then they'd speak," Sherman said. "Jerry Jones, especially, has no problem speaking up any other time about anything else. But when it's such a serious issue, and he could really make a huge impact on it with a few words, his silence speaks volumes."

Two years after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first kneeled during the national anthem in protest of systemic racism and police brutality, the Cowboys made clear that they would not tolerate any players on their team doing the same.

"If they want to be a Dallas Cowboy, yes," Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones told 1310 AM The Ticket (h/t Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports) when asked if he thought all team members would follow the rule:

"There's one way to do it right in our mind, and that's go toes on the line and stand for the anthem. ... This is an organizational thing. We feel strongly about it. We don't think it's a controversy. We just think that's the way we do it. Jerry feels strongly about it. I think he's had a good feel for what our organization should be over 30 years. I think it's paid off for our players for the most part."

Jones' silence has also led other owners to refrain from speaking out, per a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini on ESPN's Get Up! (h/t Todd Brock of Cowboys Wire).

"Everything falls in line with Jerry Jones. All eyes are on him. He's the most vocal owner in the league," an anonymous NFL head coach told Russini. "And not only is he the most vocal leader, but there are numerous owners that listen to him. He mentors them. What Jerry does, they do. And until he makes that move, the dominoes can't start falling."

Numerous Cowboys players have lent their voices and pledged action in recent weeks, including quarterback Dak Prescott, who committed $1 million "to improve police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy in our country," per Archer.

McCoy has joined a movement to make Juneteenth a national holiday, a years-long effort started by 93-year-old community activist Opal Lee, who will lead a 2.5-mile caravan in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday at 9 a.m. CT.