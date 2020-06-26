MLB State of the Position 2020: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at Third Base

0 of 30

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Third base is arguably the deepest position in baseball right now, with many of the game's biggest stars calling the hot corner home.

That said, some teams are better positioned for current and future success at the position than others.

Ahead, we've broken down each team's present and future outlook at third base, highlighting their current starter and top prospect, followed by a prediction about who will man the position for each of the next five seasons.

Think of it as the team's five-year plan at the position.