Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems After 2020 MLB Draft Results

Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2020

Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems After 2020 MLB Draft Results

0 of 30

    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Now that the 2020 MLB draft is in the books, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.

    The following factors helped determine the placement of players and teams:

    • Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
    • Talent (Player): As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
    • Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
    • High-End Talent (Team): With that being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact in the majors and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when teams were close in the rankings.

    A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent.

    • Tier 1: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These 100 players will make up B/R's updated Top 100 prospect list, which is scheduled to publish on Wednesday, June 17.
    • Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors in MLB. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on the leaguewide top-100 list and could end up there.
    • Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.

    Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.

                        

    Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.

30. Washington Nationals

1 of 30

    Carter Kieboom
    Carter KieboomJohn Capella/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Carter Kieboom221
    2. SS Luis Garcia202
    3. RHP Jackson Rutledge212
    4. RHP Mason Denaburg203
    5. RHP Wil Crowe253
    6. RHP Cade Cavalli213
    7. LHP Tim Cate223
    8. RHP Andry Lara173
    9. 1B Drew Mendoza223
    10. RHP Eddy Yean183

    Next 5: RHP Joan Adon, SS Yasel Antuna, LHP Matt Cronin, C Israel Pineda, LHP Seth Romero

                

    Farm System Snapshot

    Carter Kieboom was on his way to taking over as the Washington Nationals' starting third baseman when the 2020 season was delayed, so this farm system will soon be without a marquee prospect.

    Behind him is an extremely thin system that features an intriguing mix of high-risk, high-reward arms like Jackson Rutledge, Mason Denaburg and No. 22 overall pick Cade Cavalli. Others like Wil Crow and Tim Cate are more floor than ceiling, and there's a good chance that Washington will develop at least a few quality MLB starters out of that group.

29. Colorado Rockies

2 of 30

    Brendan Rodgers
    Brendan RodgersJim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Brendan Rodgers231
    2. OF Zac Veen181
    3. LHP Ryan Rolison222
    4. 3B/OF Ryan Vilade212
    5. 1B Michael Toglia213
    6. SS Terrin Vavra233
    7. 3B Colton Welker223
    8. 3B Aaron Schunk223
    9. OF Sam Hilliard263
    10. SS Adael Amador173

    Next 5: OF Brenton Doyle, RHP Chris McMahon, 1B/3B Tyler Nevin, LHP Helcris Olivarez, C Drew Romo

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Rockies system skews extremely position-player heavy, which is less than ideal for a franchise in desperate need of pitching help and with a poor track record of landing marquee free agents.

    With that being said, the upside of prep outfielder Zac Veen was simply too good to pass up at No. 9 overall. With infielder Brendan Rodgers viewed as MLB-ready, Veen will soon take over as the face of the farm system alongside 2018 first-round pick Ryan Rolison.

28. Milwaukee Brewers

3 of 30

    Garrett Mitchell
    Garrett MitchellKyusong Gong/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Garrett Mitchell212
    2. SS/2B Brice Turang202
    3. LHP Ethan Small232
    4. C Mario Feliciano212
    5. OF Tristen Lutz212
    6. LHP Aaron Ashby223
    7. RHP Drew Rasmussen243
    8. SS Eduardo Garcia173
    9. LHP Antoine Kelly203
    10. OF Hedbert Perez173

    Next 5: RHP Zack Brown, RHP Max Lazar, OF Luis Medina, OF Corey Ray, OF Carlos Rodriguez

                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell immediately becomes the No. 1 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers farm system after going No. 20 overall in the 2020 draft. There's power potential in his 6'3", 215-pound frame, and he already possesses an advanced hit tool with elite speed and a standout glove in center field.

    While the rest of this system is shaky at best and lacking in top-tier talent, international signings Eduardo Garcia and Hedbert Perez give the front office a pair of high-ceiling teenagers to dream on in the lower levels of the minors.

27. New York Mets

4 of 30

    Ronny Mauricio
    Ronny MauricioRich Schultz/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Ronny Mauricio191
    2. C Francisco Alvarez182
    3. 3B Brett Baty202
    4. RHP Matthew Allan192
    5. 3B Mark Vientos202
    6. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong183
    7. SS Andres Gimenez213
    8. LHP David Peterson243
    9. RHP J.T. Ginn213
    10. LHP Thomas Szapucki233

    Next 5: RHP Robert Dominguez, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Junior Santos, LHP Kevin Smith, RHP Josh Wolf

                

    Farm System Snapshot

    With seven of their top 10 prospects still shy of their 21st birthdays, the New York Mets are a system on the rise, led by toolsy shortstop Ronny Mauricio and 2019 picks Brett Baty and Matthew Allan.

    At No. 19 overall in the 2020 draft, the Mets added the best defensive outfielder in Pete Crow-Armstrong. If his hit tool develops as hoped, he has a chance to be a two-way star. It will take a few years for the MLB squad to reap the rewards, but this system has a chance to far exceed its current ranking.

26. Chicago Cubs

5 of 30

    Nico Hoerner
    Nico HoernerGregory Bull/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Nico Hoerner231
    2. SS Ed Howard182
    3. LHP Brailyn Marquez212
    4. OF Brennen Davis202
    5. C Miguel Amaya212
    6. RHP Adbert Alzolay253
    7. OF Cole Roederer203
    8. RHP Ryan Jensen223
    9. 2B Chase Strumpf223
    10. RHP Cory Abbott243

    Next 5: RHP Kohl Franklin, C Ethan Hearn, IF Pedro Martinez, RHP Tyson Miller, RHP Riley Thompson

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    Behind MLB-ready infielder Nico Hoerner, the Chicago Cubs have four high-ceiling prospects who just narrowly missed our top-100 prospect list, including 2020 No. 16 overall pick Ed Howard.

    The top prep shortstop in this year's draft class, Howard has a chance to be a star if his bat catches up to his glove. He showed flashes of it doing just that on the showcase circuit last summer. There's a steep drop-off after those five prospects, but the sheer volume of mid-level arms suggests at least a few will break through.

25. Boston Red Sox

6 of 30

    Jeter Downs
    Jeter DownsMichael Reaves/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameLevelTier
    1. SS Jeter Downs211
    2. 1B Triston Casas201
    3. 3B/1B Bobby Dalbec242
    4. RHP Bryan Mata212
    5. OF Jarren Duran232
    6. RHP Noah Song233
    7. OF Gilberto Jimenez193
    8. RHP Tanner Houck233
    9. RHP Thad Ward233
    10. LHP Jay Groome213

    Next 5: RHP Brayan Bello, SS/2B Cameron Cannon, 3B Blaze Jordan, RHP Chih-Jung Liu, SS Matthew Lugo

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Boston Red Sox made the biggest reach of Day 1 of the draft, selecting prep second baseman Nick Yorke at No. 17 overall. He ranked outside of the top 90 prospects on the pre-draft rankings at both Baseball America (96) and MLB.com (139). They'll use the savings from that pick to help sign third-round pick Blaze Jordan.

    Breakout 2019 seasons from Jarren Duran and Thad Ward and the addition of Jeter Downs in the Mookie Betts blockbuster have helped, but this is still one of the thinnest farm systems in baseball, particularly on the pitching side.

24. Los Angeles Angels

7 of 30

    Jo Adell
    Jo AdellJoe Robbins/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Jo Adell211
    2. OF Brandon Marsh221
    3. OF Jordyn Adams202
    4. LHP Reid Detmers202
    5. SS/2B Jeremiah Jackson202
    6. RHP Chris Rodriguez213
    7. SS Kyren Paris183
    8. SS Arol Vera173
    9. LHP Patrick Sandoval233
    10. RHP Jose Soriano213

    Next 5: 2B Jahmai Jones, OF D'Shawn Knowles, RHP Jack Kochanowicz, OF Alexander Ramirez, LHP Hector Yan

               

    Farm System Snapshot

    Louisville left-hander Reid Detmers was the perfect pick for the Los Angeles Angels at No. 10 overall. He was one of the top pitchers in the 2020 class, and his polished three-pitch mix and durable frame gives him one of the highest floors in the draft for a franchise in dire need of pitching help.

    Jo Adell is a superstar in the making, and Brandon Marsh has a chance to join him and Mike Trout in the MLB outfield in short order, but the system as a whole is lacking in top-tier talent. That could change if Jordyn Adams, Jeremiah Jackson and Kyren Paris take another step toward reaching their respective ceilings.

23. New York Yankees

8 of 30

    Clarke Schmidt
    Clarke SchmidtFrank Franklin II/Associated Press

     Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Jasson Dominguez171
    2. RHP Deivi Garcia211
    3. RHP Clarke Schmidt241
    4. RHP Luis Gil222
    5. RHP Roansy Contreras202
    6. SS Oswald Peraza193
    7. SS Anthony Volpe193
    8. RHP Alexander Vizcaino233
    9. OF Estevan Florial223
    10. RHP Luis Medina213

    Next 5: RHP Albert Abreu, OF Kevin Alcantara, RHP Yoendrys Gomez, C Austin Wells, RHP Miguel Yajure

                       

    Farm System Snapshot

    The New York Yankees system is loaded with low-level, high-ceiling talent. That gives them a ton of potential to climb up these rankings, but also more volatility than perhaps any other farm system in baseball. That made polished slugger Austin Wells a logical pick at the back of the first round.

    Although he has yet to make his pro debut, there's no ignoring the dynamic tools that Jasson Dominguez possesses. He was excluded from our top-100 list last time around while we waited for him to start his career, but since that won't happen until 2021, it's time for him to claim his rightful place in the No. 1 spot.

22. Oakland Athletics

9 of 30

    Jesus Luzardo
    Jesus LuzardoRob Leiter/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. LHP Jesus Luzardo221
    2. LHP A.J. Puk251
    3. C Sean Murphy251
    4. SS Robert Puason172
    5. SS/2B Nick Allen212
    6. RHP Daulton Jefferies243
    7. 3B/SS Sheldon Neuse253
    8. C Tyler Soderstrom183
    9. SS/2B Jorge Mateo243
    10. SS Logan Davidson223

    Next 5: C Austin Allen, OF Lazaro Armenteros, OF Austin Beck, OF Brayan Buelvas, RHP James Kaprielian

                               

    Farm System Snapshot

    Once the season finally starts, the Oakland Athletics will quickly tumble down these rankings with Jesus Luzardo, A.J. Puk and Sean Murphy all expected to be part of the MLB roster following strong late-season debuts in 2019.

    Robert Puason snagged a $5.1 million bonus as part of the 2019 international free-agent class, and his pro debut will be among the most anticipated in franchise history as he gets set to assume the No. 1 prospect spot. First-round pick Tyler Soderstrom might not stick behind the plate, but his offensive profile stacked up to any high school bat in the class, and he's athletic enough to handle third base or the outfield.

21. Texas Rangers

10 of 30

    Nick Solak
    Nick SolakNorm Hall/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. 3B Josh Jung221
    2. C Sam Huff221
    3. 2B/3B/OF Nick Solak252
    4. OF Leody Taveras212
    5. RHP Yerry Rodriguez222
    6. RHP Hans Crouse212
    7. 2B Justin Foscue213
    8. 1B/3B Sherten Apostel213
    9. SS Anderson Tejada223
    10. LHP Joe Palumbo253

    Next 5: SS Maximo Acosta, SS Oslevis Basabe, OF Heriberto Hernandez, OF Bayron Lora, RHP Cole Winn

                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Texas Rangers have a vast collection of prospects with a huge gap between their potential floor and ceiling, so reaching for one of the safest college bats in the class made some sense. Justin Foscue may ultimately wind up in left field, but he can flat-out hit, and his profile is similar to Nick Solak's.

    Keep an eye on right-hander Yerry Rodriguez. The 6'2" right-hander had a 2.08 ERA and .176 opponents' batting average with 85 strikeouts in 73.2 innings at Single-A last year, and he has the makings of a solid three-pitch mix with plus command.

20. Cleveland Indians

11 of 30

    Triston McKenzie
    Triston McKenzieRoss D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. 3B Nolan Jones221
    2. SS Tyler Freeman211
    3. OF George Valera192
    4. RHP Ethan Hankins202
    5. SS Brayan Rocchio192
    6. C Bo Naylor192
    7. RHP Daniel Espino193
    8. RHP Triston McKenzie223
    9. 2B Aaron Bracho193
    10. LHP Logan Allen233

    Next 5: RHP Tanner Burns, OF Daniel Johnson, RHP James Karinchak, SS/3B Gabriel Rodriguez, RHP Carlos Vargas

             

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Cleveland Indians have an impressive collection of teenage talent, led by slugging outfielder George Valera, catcher Bo Naylor, hard-throwing Daniel Espino and middle infielders Brayan Rocchio and Aaron Bracho. The continued progression of that group will steadily push them up these rankings in the years to come.

    For now, infielders Nolan Jones and Tyler Freeman are the only established top-tier prospects in the system, and the cupboard is relatively bare on the pitching side of things. Prep shortstop Carson Tucker was a bit of a reach at No. 23 overall, but they followed that pick by grabbing Auburn right-hander Tanner Burns, who was perhaps the most polished arm in the entire draft.

19. Cincinnati Reds

12 of 30

    Tyler Stephenson
    Tyler StephensonRoss D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. LHP Nick Lodolo221
    2. RHP Hunter Greene201
    3. C Tyler Stephenson232
    4. 3B Jonathan India232
    5. OF Austin Hendrick182
    6. SS Jose Garcia222
    7. RHP Tony Santillan233
    8. OF Michael Siani203
    9. RHP Lyon Richardson203
    10. 2B/3B Tyler Callihan193

    Next 5: OF Stuart Fairchild, RHP Vladimir Gutierrez, OF Jameson Hannah, 3B Rece Hinds, LHP Packy Naughton

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    After going the safer college route to draft Nick Lodolo (No. 7 in 2019) and Jonathan India (No. 5 in 2018) over the last two years, the Cincinnati Reds swung for the fences when they took the highest-ceiling prep bat in the class in Austin Hendrick at No. 12 overall. He has a chance to be a standout run producer.

    Shortstop Jose Garcia was a popular pick to break out before the 2020 season was delayed, and he's one to watch at a position that remains a long-term question mark at the MLB level. A healthy Hunter Greene also has a chance to regain his standing as one of the game's most dynamic prospects.

18. Houston Astros

13 of 30

    Forrest Whitley
    Forrest WhitleyRich Schultz/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. RHP Forrest Whitley221
    2. RHP Jose Urquidy251
    3. SS Freudis Nova202
    4. 3B/2B Abraham Toro232
    5. RHP Bryan Abreu232
    6. SS/2B Jeremy Pena222
    7. RHP Cristian Javier233
    8. C Korey Lee213
    9. RHP Hunter Brown213
    10. RHP Brandon Bielak243

    Next 5: OF Jordan Brewer, RHP Tyler Ivey, SS/3B Grae Kessinger, LHP Enoli Paredes, RHP Jairo Solis

                     

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Houston Astros did not pick until No. 72 overall in the 2020 draft as a result of their sign-stealing scandal, so the top of their farm system remains unchanged.

    Forrest Whitley and Jose Urquidy will both be counted on to hold down rotation spots in the years to come, while strikeout artists Bryan Abreu and Cristian Javier may ultimately wind up in the bullpen. The continued development of shortstops Freudis Nova and Jeremy Pena could give them their next top-tier prospects.

17. Philadelphia Phillies

14 of 30

    Alec Bohm
    Alec BohmBrace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. 3B/1B Alec Bohm231
    2. RHP Spencer Howard231
    3. RHP Francisco Morales202
    4. SS Bryson Stott222
    5. RHP Mick Abel182
    6. RHP Adonis Medina232
    7. SS Luis Garcia193
    8. C Rafael Marchan213
    9. OF Simon Muzziotti213
    10. RHP Enyel De Los Santos243

    Next 5: LHP Damon Jones, SS Nick Maton, LHP Erik Miller, OF Mickey Moniak, OF Johan Rojas

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Philadelphia Phillies added the consensus top high school pitcher in an admittedly thin class with the No. 15 overall pick. Mick Abel could easily emerge as the No. 1 prospect in the system once Alec Bohm and Spencer Howard move on to the majors thanks to an extremely projectable frame and plus present stuff.

    Francisco Morales is not often mentioned among the game's top-tier pitching prospects, but that could soon change. The 6'4", 185-pound right-hander had a .226 opponents' batting average and 129 strikeouts in 96.2 innings as a 19-year-old at Single-A last year.

16. St. Louis Cardinals

15 of 30

    Dylan Carlson
    Dylan CarlsonMichael Reaves/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Dylan Carlson211
    2. LHP Matthew Liberatore201
    3. 3B Nolan Gorman201
    4. C Ivan Herrera202
    5. LHP Zack Thompson222
    6. C Andrew Knizner252
    7. LHP Genesis Cabrera233
    8. 3B Jordan Walker183
    9. OF Jhon Torres203
    10. 3B Elehuris Montero213

    Next 5: RHP Junior Fernandez, OF Trejyn Fletcher, RHP Johan Oviedo, SS Edmundo Sosa, RHP Jake Woodford

                 

    Farm System Snapshot

    The rise of catching prospect Ivan Herrera, the addition of Matthew Liberatore in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, and the selection of prep slugger Jordan Walker at No. 21 overall in this year's draft has helped the St. Louis Cardinals climb back up these rankings.

    No organization is better at finding diamonds in the rough and turning them into MLB contributors than the Cardinals, so it's worth exploring beyond their top-10 prospect list when looking ahead to the future. The pitching side is a bit thin at the moment, but they have always done an excellent job developing arms.

15. Minnesota Twins

16 of 30

    Royce Lewis
    Royce LewisBrace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Royce Lewis211
    2. OF/1B Alex Kirilloff221
    3. RHP Jordan Balazovic211
    4. OF Trevor Larnach231
    5. RHP Jhoan Duran221
    6. SS Keoni Cavaco192
    7. 1B Aaron Sabato213
    8. C Ryan Jeffers233
    9. RHP Blayne Enlow213
    10. RHP Matt Canterino223

    Next 5: OF Gilberto Celestino, SS Wander Javier, LHP Lewis Thorpe, OF Misael Urbina, OF Matt Wallner

                

    Farm System Snapshot

    While the Minnesota Twins have a top-heavy system, their top-tier group is impressive to vault them into the upper half of these rankings, even after they traded hard-throwing right-hander Brusdar Graterol to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Kenta Maeda deal.

    North Carolina slugger Aaron Sabato fits the mold of productive, high-floor college hitter that the Twins have targeted in recent years. Trevor Larnach is another perfect example. Those two could join Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff as part of Minnesota's next wave of homegrown hitters to carve out regular roles in the majors.

14. San Francisco Giants

17 of 30

    Joey Bart
    Joey BartRoss D. Franklin/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. C Joey Bart231
    2. OF Heliot Ramos201
    3. SS Marco Luciano181
    4. OF Hunter Bishop212
    5. RHP Logan Webb232
    6. OF Alexander Canario202
    7. LHP Seth Corry212
    8. SS/2B Will Wilson213
    9. SS/2B Mauricio Dubon253
    10. C Patrick Bailey213

    Next 5: RHP Tristan Beck, RHP Sean Hjelle, OF Luis Matos, OF Jairo Pomares, 3B Luis Toribio

                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    The San Francisco Giants have a farm system on the rise thanks to high-ceiling, lower-level prospects like Marco Luciano, Alexander Canario, Luis Matos, Luis Toribio and Jairo Pomares. They have invested heavily on the international market, and it's paying dividends.

    With that said, the Patrick Bailey pick at No. 13 overall makes zero sense as a low-risk, low-reward addition at a position that Joey Bart is blocking for the foreseeable future. They were in a prime spot to take their pick of high-ceiling prep pitchers, yet they played it safe, which they eventually may grow to regret.

13. Pittsburgh Pirates

18 of 30

    Oneil Cruz
    Oneil CruzBrace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes231
    2. RHP Mitch Keller241
    3. SS Oneil Cruz211
    4. SS Nick Gonzales211
    5. SS Liover Peguero192
    6. RHP Tahnaj Thomas202
    7. RHP Cody Bolton212
    8. OF Travis Swaggerty223
    9. RHP Quinn Priester193
    10. RHP Brennan Malone193

    Next 5: RHP Braxton Ashcraft, 2B/SS Ji-Hwan Bae, OF Cal Mitchell, OF Jared Oliva, OF Sammy Siani

                        

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Pittsburgh Pirates had to be thrilled that Nick Gonzales was still on the board at No. 7 overall after he annihilated collegiate pitching for three seasons at New Mexico State. He answered any questions about the level of competition he was facing or favorable home conditions when he won Cape Cod League MVP last summer.

    After breakout 2019 seasons from Tahnaj Thomas and Cody Bolton, along with the addition of projectable right-hander Brennan Malone in the Starling Marte trade, the Pirates have a solid collection of intriguing young arms. That figures to be the strength of this system once Ke'Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz reach the majors.

12. Chicago White Sox

19 of 30

    Luis Robert
    Luis RobertRon Vesely/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Luis Robert221
    2. RHP Michael Kopech241
    3. 1B Andrew Vaughn221
    4. 2B Nick Madrigal231
    5. RHP Jared Kelley182
    6. RHP Dane Dunning252
    7. LHP Garrett Crochet202
    8. RHP Jonathan Stiever233
    9. RHP Matthew Thompson193
    10. OF Micker Adolfo233

    Next 5: OF Luis Alexander Basabe, C/1B Zack Collins, RHP Andrew Dalquist, OF Luis Gonzalez, OF Blake Rutherford

                       

    Farm System Snapshot

    The White Sox have not taken a high school player in the first round since 2012. While they went the college route again when they took high-upside Tennessee left-hander Garrett Crochet at No. 11 overall, polished prep right-hander Jared Kelley may wind up being the prize of this draft class, provided he signs.

    Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn and Nick Madrigal could all be regulars in the MLB lineup before the 2021 season comes to a close, while Michael Kopech also figures to be part of the MLB staff in some capacity. That influx of young talent will be a major boon to the MLB roster, but it will also send this system tumbling down these rankings. A welcome trade-off, no doubt.

11. Baltimore Orioles

20 of 30

    Adley Rutschman
    Adley RutschmanJoe Robbins/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. C Adley Rutschman221
    2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez201
    3. LHP DL Hall211
    4. OF Heston Kjerstad211
    5. 1B Ryan Mountcastle232
    6. OF Austin Hays242
    7. OF Yusniel Diaz232
    8. SS Gunnar Henderson183
    9. RHP Michael Baumann243
    10. LHP Keegan Akin253

    Next 5: SS/2B Adam Hall, RHP Hunter Harvey, RHP Dean Kremer, LHP Zac Lowther, SS Jordan Westburg

                      

    Farm System Snapshot

    In the midst of consecutive 100-loss seasons, the Baltimore Orioles have quietly compiled an impressive farm system, headlined by first-round picks Adley Rutschman (2019), Grayson Rodriguez (2018), DL Hall (2017) and Ryan Mountcastle (2015).

    The decision to reach for slugger Heston Kjerstad at No. 2 overall gave them more draft capital to spend on Day 2, which makes sense on some level for a team looking to stockpile talent. With that said, Kjerstad will need to consistently tap into his plus raw power to outperform guys like Asa Lacy and Austin Martin.

10. Kansas City Royals

21 of 30

    Daniel Lynch
    Daniel LynchElaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.191
    2. LHP Asa Lacy211
    3. LHP Daniel Lynch231
    4. RHP Brady Singer231
    5. RHP Jackson Kowar231
    6. OF Erick Pena172
    7. LHP Kris Bubic222
    8. OF Kyle Isbel233
    9. SS Nick Loftin213
    10. OF Khalil Lee213

    Next 5: LHP Austin Cox, RHP Carlos Hernandez, SS Brady McConnell, C MJ Melendez, 1B Nick Pratto

                   

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Kansas City Royals restocked the pitching side of their farm system in 2018 when they selected Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic all within the first 40 selections.

    They followed up with the selection of Bobby Witt Jr. at No. 2 overall last year, and they had the consensus top pitcher in the 2020 draft fall into their laps at No. 4 overall in Asa Lacy. That's how you jump-start a rebuild, and don't forget about 17-year-old outfielder Erick Pena, who signed for $3.9 million on the international market last July.

9. Los Angeles Dodgers

22 of 30

    Dustin May
    Dustin MayRob Carr/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. 2B/SS Gavin Lux221
    2. RHP Dustin May221
    3. RHP Brusdar Graterol211
    4. RHP Josiah Gray221
    5. C Keibert Ruiz211
    6. RHP Tony Gonsolin262
    7. 3B Kody Hoese222
    8. C Diego Cartaya183
    9. 2B Michael Busch223
    10. RHP Ryan Pepiot223

    Next 5: SS/2B Jacob Amaya, RHP Bobby Miller, OF Andy Pages, OF Luis Rodriguez, 3B Miguel Vargas

                                

    Farm System Snapshot

    With Gavin Lux, Dustin May, Brusdar Graterol and Tony Gonsolin all expected to be part of the immediate future, and infielder Jeter Downs traded to the Boston Red Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system might not hold onto a spot inside the top 10 for long.

    That said, they still have a wealth of talent beyond that MLB-ready group, led by right-hander Josiah Gray, catcher Keibert Ruiz and 2019 picks Kody Hoese and Michael Busch. This year's top pick, Bobby Miller, comes with some reliever risk, but he has a big arm with a fastball that touches 99 mph and a plus slider.

8. Arizona Diamondbacks

23 of 30

    Daulton Varsho
    Daulton VarshoChristian Petersen/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Kristian Robinson191
    2. OF Alek Thomas201
    3. C Daulton Varsho231
    4. SS Geraldo Perdomo202
    5. OF Corbin Carroll192
    6. LHP Blake Walston182
    7. 1B/OF Seth Beer232
    8. RHP Levi Kelly212
    9. RHP J.B. Bukauskas233
    10. RHP Bryce Jarvis223

    Next 5: RHP Jon Duplantier, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Drey Jameson, RHP Corbin Martin, OF Wilderd Patino

                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    Between the 2018 draft (Alek Thomas, Levi Kelly), the 2019 draft (Corbin Carroll, Blake Walston, Drey Jameson) and the Zack Greinke trade (Seth Beer, J.B. Bukauskas, Corbin Martin), the Arizona Diamondbacks have successfully rebuilt what was one of the weakest farm systems in baseball.

    They added two more quality pieces on Day 1 of the 2020 draft in Duke right-hander Bryce Jarvis and Miami right-hander Slade Cecconi, and the continued development of Kristian Robinson and Geraldo Perdomo also gives them two potential future stars. The D-backs are in great shape.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

24 of 30

    Nate Pearson
    Nate PearsonFrank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. RHP Nate Pearson231
    2. SS Austin Martin211
    3. SS Jordan Groshans201
    4. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson191
    5. RHP Alek Manoah221
    6. SS Orelvis Martinez182
    7. LHP Anthony Kay252
    8. C Alejandro Kirk212
    9. C Gabriel Moreno203
    10. SS/2B Miguel Hiraldo193

    Next 5: OF Griffin Conine, 2B/SS Leonardo Jimenez, RHP Adam Kloffenstein, RHP Eric Pardinho, RHP Kendall Williams

                  

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Toronto Blue Jays have already welcomed top prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Danny Jansen and Sean Reid-Foley to the majors, and the farm system is still stacked. Nate Pearson is the most electric pitching prospect in baseball, Jordan Groshans looks poised to join the homegrown infield in short order, and Simeon Woods Richardson was the prize of the Marcus Stroman trade.

    Adding the best pure hitter in the 2020 draft class in Vanderbilt standout Austin Martin is just the cherry on top. If he takes to shortstop quickly after playing third base and center field in college, he could rocket through the minors.

6. Detroit Tigers

25 of 30

    Spencer Torkelson
    Spencer TorkelsonRick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. RHP Casey Mize231
    2. 3B Spencer Torkelson201
    3. RHP Matt Manning221
    4. OF Riley Greene191
    5. LHP Tarik Skubal231
    6. 3B/SS Isaac Paredes212
    7. RHP Alex Faedo242
    8. SS Willi Castro232
    9. OF Daz Cameron233
    10. RHP Franklin Perez223

    Next 5: RHP Beau Burrows, C Dillon Dingler, OF Parker Meadows, SS Wenceel Perez, LHP Joey Wentz

                   

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Detroit Tigers have added two potential offensive stars to a pitching-heavy farm system the last two drafts in prep outfielder Riley Greene and 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson. The Arizona State slugger was the consensus top talent in this year's class, and he could be in the majors before 2021 is over.

    That said, the trio of Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal remains the biggest reason for optimism. Once that group arrives in the majors, alongside Matthew Boyd and high-floor prospect Alex Faedo in the starting rotation, the Tigers could quickly climb back toward relevance.

5. Miami Marlins

26 of 30

    Sixto Sanchez
    Sixto SanchezMark Brown/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. RHP Sixto Sanchez211
    2. OF JJ Bleday221
    3. OF Jesus Sanchez221
    4. SS Jazz Chisholm221
    5. RHP Edward Cabrera221
    6. OF Monte Harrison242
    7. RHP Max Meyer212
    8. LHP Braxton Garrett222
    9. LHP Trevor Rogers223
    10. 1B Lewin Diaz233

    Next 5: SS Jose Devers, OF Jerar Encarnacion, OF Kameron Misner, RHP Nick Neidert, OF Connor Scott

                      

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Miami Marlins went with the high-octane arm over the sure-thing MLB starter when they chose Max Meyer over Asa Lacy at No. 3 overall, and time will tell if they come to regret that decision. With a fastball that touches 100 mph and a filthy wipeout slider in the low 90s, Meyer could probably close games at the MLB level right now. Will he stick as a starter?

    Regardless, he's another high-ceiling addition to a system on the rise. Sixto Sanchez, Jesus Sanchez and Jazz Chisholm were all acquired via trade in 2019, and a return to health for 2016 No. 7 overall pick Braxton Garrett provides further reason for excitement.

    They're building toward something good here; it's just going to take some patience.

4. San Diego Padres

27 of 30

    MacKenzie Gore
    MacKenzie GoreRalph Freso/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. LHP MacKenzie Gore211
    2. RHP Luis Patino201
    3. SS CJ Abrams191
    4. OF Taylor Trammell221
    5. C Luis Campusano211
    6. LHP Adrian Morejon212
    7. OF Robert Hassell lll182
    8. LHP Ryan Weathers202
    9. RHP Michel Baez242
    10. LHP Joey Cantillo203

    Next 5: SS Gabriel Arias, RHP Ronald Bolanos, SS/RHP Jake Cronenworth, OF Hudson Head, SS/2B Owen Miller

                        

    Farm System Snapshot

    The San Diego Padres still have one of baseball's best farm systems even after graduating Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack, Francisco Mejia, Luis Urias, Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor, Eric Lauer, Joey Lucchesi and others to the majors in recent years.

    MacKenzie Gore looks like the future ace of the staff, Luis Patino has similar front-line upside, and the one-two punch of CJ Abrams and Taylor Trammell could wreak havoc at the top of the lineup for years to come. Adding the best pure hitter among this year's prep class in Robert Hassell lll is just the rich getting richer.

3. Atlanta Braves

28 of 30

    Cristian Pache
    Cristian PacheJoe Robbins/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Cristian Pache211
    2. OF Drew Waters211
    3. RHP Ian Anderson221
    4. RHP Kyle Wright241
    5. LHP Kyle Muller221
    6. RHP Bryse Wilson222
    7. C Shea Langeliers222
    8. LHP Tucker Davidson242
    9. C William Contreras222
    10. SS Braden Shewmake223

    Next 5: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, OF Michael Harris, LHP Jared Shuster, RHP Patrick Weigel, RHP Victor Vodnik

                                    

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Atlanta Braves went boom-or-bust with their first-round pick, selecting Wake Forest left-hander Jared Shuster. He struggled to a 6.79 ERA in 102 innings over his first two college seasons before breaking out in the Cape Cod League last summer. With a loaded farm system, they could afford to roll the dice on his significant upside.

    Cristian Pache and Drew Waters could join Ronald Acuna Jr. in the MLB outfield for the next decade, both Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright look like future rotation staples, and Shea Langeliers and William Contreras are on a collision course for the long-term catcher role. The pipeline of homegrown talent is not even close to dry in Atlanta.

2. Seattle Mariners

29 of 30

    Jarred Kelenic
    Jarred KelenicNorm Hall/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. OF Jarred Kelenic201
    2. OF Julio Rodriguez191
    3. RHP Logan Gilbert231
    4. 1B Evan White241
    5. RHP Emerson Hancock211
    6. SS Noelvi Marte181
    7. RHP George Kirby222
    8. RHP Justin Dunn242
    9. OF Kyle Lewis242
    10. LHP Justus Sheffield242

    Next 5: RHP Isaiah Campbell, OF Jake Fraley, C Cal Raleigh, RHP Juan Then, LHP Brandon Williamson

                          

    Farm System Snapshot

    The Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays have long been viewed as baseball's three elite farm systems, and the Seattle Mariners are set to crash that party.

    Even with guys like Kyle Lewis and Justus Sheffield falling short of their originally perceived ceilings, there is a wealth of talent rising through the ranks, led by outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez. They've now taken a college right-hander in the first round of three straight drafts, selecting Emerson Hancock at No. 6 overall to follow up Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. That should help expedite their return to relevance.

1. Tampa Bay Rays

30 of 30

    Wander Franco
    Wander FrancoMichael Reaves/Getty Images

    Top 10 Prospects

    NameAgeTier
    1. SS Wander Franco191
    2. LHP/DH Brendan McKay241
    3. 2B/SS Vidal Brujan221
    4. LHP Shane McClanahan231
    5. 2B/SS Xavier Edwards201
    6. RHP Shane Baz201
    7. RHP Joe Ryan241
    8. SS Greg Jones222
    9. RHP Nick Bitsko172
    10. C Ronaldo Hernandez222

    Next 5: OF Randy Arozarena, OF Moises Gomez, RHP JJ Goss, OF Josh Lowe, RHP Brent Honeywell

                           

    Farm System Snapshot

    Given their small-market standing, the lifeblood of the Tampa Bay Rays will always be controllable, homegrown talent. That makes their spot atop these farm system rankings all the more important.

    Wander Franco is baseball's consensus No. 1 overall prospect and a potential generational talent. He's joined by a slew of potential impact players, including newcomer Xavier Edwards, who was picked up from San Diego in the Tommy Pham trade.

    Adding projectable right-hander Nick Bitsko at No. 24 overall to an organization with a terrific track record of developing pitching could give the Rays another top-tier prospect in short order.

                 

    All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.