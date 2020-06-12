Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems After 2020 MLB Draft ResultsJune 12, 2020
Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems After 2020 MLB Draft Results
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): With that being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact in the majors and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These 100 players will make up B/R's updated Top 100 prospect list, which is scheduled to publish on Wednesday, June 17.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors in MLB. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on the leaguewide top-100 list and could end up there.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few are capable of climbing to the next tier.
Now that the 2020 MLB draft is in the books, it's time for an updated look at how all 30 MLB farm systems stack up.
The following factors helped determine the placement of players and teams:
A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent.
Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were subjectively tweaked from there.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 AB, 50 IP, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.
30. Washington Nationals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Carter Kieboom
|22
|1
|2. SS Luis Garcia
|20
|2
|3. RHP Jackson Rutledge
|21
|2
|4. RHP Mason Denaburg
|20
|3
|5. RHP Wil Crowe
|25
|3
|6. RHP Cade Cavalli
|21
|3
|7. LHP Tim Cate
|22
|3
|8. RHP Andry Lara
|17
|3
|9. 1B Drew Mendoza
|22
|3
|10. RHP Eddy Yean
|18
|3
Next 5: RHP Joan Adon, SS Yasel Antuna, LHP Matt Cronin, C Israel Pineda, LHP Seth Romero
Farm System Snapshot
Carter Kieboom was on his way to taking over as the Washington Nationals' starting third baseman when the 2020 season was delayed, so this farm system will soon be without a marquee prospect.
Behind him is an extremely thin system that features an intriguing mix of high-risk, high-reward arms like Jackson Rutledge, Mason Denaburg and No. 22 overall pick Cade Cavalli. Others like Wil Crow and Tim Cate are more floor than ceiling, and there's a good chance that Washington will develop at least a few quality MLB starters out of that group.
29. Colorado Rockies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|23
|1
|2. OF Zac Veen
|18
|1
|3. LHP Ryan Rolison
|22
|2
|4. 3B/OF Ryan Vilade
|21
|2
|5. 1B Michael Toglia
|21
|3
|6. SS Terrin Vavra
|23
|3
|7. 3B Colton Welker
|22
|3
|8. 3B Aaron Schunk
|22
|3
|9. OF Sam Hilliard
|26
|3
|10. SS Adael Amador
|17
|3
Next 5: OF Brenton Doyle, RHP Chris McMahon, 1B/3B Tyler Nevin, LHP Helcris Olivarez, C Drew Romo
Farm System Snapshot
The Rockies system skews extremely position-player heavy, which is less than ideal for a franchise in desperate need of pitching help and with a poor track record of landing marquee free agents.
With that being said, the upside of prep outfielder Zac Veen was simply too good to pass up at No. 9 overall. With infielder Brendan Rodgers viewed as MLB-ready, Veen will soon take over as the face of the farm system alongside 2018 first-round pick Ryan Rolison.
28. Milwaukee Brewers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Garrett Mitchell
|21
|2
|2. SS/2B Brice Turang
|20
|2
|3. LHP Ethan Small
|23
|2
|4. C Mario Feliciano
|21
|2
|5. OF Tristen Lutz
|21
|2
|6. LHP Aaron Ashby
|22
|3
|7. RHP Drew Rasmussen
|24
|3
|8. SS Eduardo Garcia
|17
|3
|9. LHP Antoine Kelly
|20
|3
|10. OF Hedbert Perez
|17
|3
Next 5: RHP Zack Brown, RHP Max Lazar, OF Luis Medina, OF Corey Ray, OF Carlos Rodriguez
Farm System Snapshot
UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell immediately becomes the No. 1 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers farm system after going No. 20 overall in the 2020 draft. There's power potential in his 6'3", 215-pound frame, and he already possesses an advanced hit tool with elite speed and a standout glove in center field.
While the rest of this system is shaky at best and lacking in top-tier talent, international signings Eduardo Garcia and Hedbert Perez give the front office a pair of high-ceiling teenagers to dream on in the lower levels of the minors.
27. New York Mets
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Ronny Mauricio
|19
|1
|2. C Francisco Alvarez
|18
|2
|3. 3B Brett Baty
|20
|2
|4. RHP Matthew Allan
|19
|2
|5. 3B Mark Vientos
|20
|2
|6. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong
|18
|3
|7. SS Andres Gimenez
|21
|3
|8. LHP David Peterson
|24
|3
|9. RHP J.T. Ginn
|21
|3
|10. LHP Thomas Szapucki
|23
|3
Next 5: RHP Robert Dominguez, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Junior Santos, LHP Kevin Smith, RHP Josh Wolf
Farm System Snapshot
With seven of their top 10 prospects still shy of their 21st birthdays, the New York Mets are a system on the rise, led by toolsy shortstop Ronny Mauricio and 2019 picks Brett Baty and Matthew Allan.
At No. 19 overall in the 2020 draft, the Mets added the best defensive outfielder in Pete Crow-Armstrong. If his hit tool develops as hoped, he has a chance to be a two-way star. It will take a few years for the MLB squad to reap the rewards, but this system has a chance to far exceed its current ranking.
26. Chicago Cubs
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Nico Hoerner
|23
|1
|2. SS Ed Howard
|18
|2
|3. LHP Brailyn Marquez
|21
|2
|4. OF Brennen Davis
|20
|2
|5. C Miguel Amaya
|21
|2
|6. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|25
|3
|7. OF Cole Roederer
|20
|3
|8. RHP Ryan Jensen
|22
|3
|9. 2B Chase Strumpf
|22
|3
|10. RHP Cory Abbott
|24
|3
Next 5: RHP Kohl Franklin, C Ethan Hearn, IF Pedro Martinez, RHP Tyson Miller, RHP Riley Thompson
Farm System Snapshot
Behind MLB-ready infielder Nico Hoerner, the Chicago Cubs have four high-ceiling prospects who just narrowly missed our top-100 prospect list, including 2020 No. 16 overall pick Ed Howard.
The top prep shortstop in this year's draft class, Howard has a chance to be a star if his bat catches up to his glove. He showed flashes of it doing just that on the showcase circuit last summer. There's a steep drop-off after those five prospects, but the sheer volume of mid-level arms suggests at least a few will break through.
25. Boston Red Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Jeter Downs
|21
|1
|2. 1B Triston Casas
|20
|1
|3. 3B/1B Bobby Dalbec
|24
|2
|4. RHP Bryan Mata
|21
|2
|5. OF Jarren Duran
|23
|2
|6. RHP Noah Song
|23
|3
|7. OF Gilberto Jimenez
|19
|3
|8. RHP Tanner Houck
|23
|3
|9. RHP Thad Ward
|23
|3
|10. LHP Jay Groome
|21
|3
Next 5: RHP Brayan Bello, SS/2B Cameron Cannon, 3B Blaze Jordan, RHP Chih-Jung Liu, SS Matthew Lugo
Farm System Snapshot
The Boston Red Sox made the biggest reach of Day 1 of the draft, selecting prep second baseman Nick Yorke at No. 17 overall. He ranked outside of the top 90 prospects on the pre-draft rankings at both Baseball America (96) and MLB.com (139). They'll use the savings from that pick to help sign third-round pick Blaze Jordan.
Breakout 2019 seasons from Jarren Duran and Thad Ward and the addition of Jeter Downs in the Mookie Betts blockbuster have helped, but this is still one of the thinnest farm systems in baseball, particularly on the pitching side.
24. Los Angeles Angels
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jo Adell
|21
|1
|2. OF Brandon Marsh
|22
|1
|3. OF Jordyn Adams
|20
|2
|4. LHP Reid Detmers
|20
|2
|5. SS/2B Jeremiah Jackson
|20
|2
|6. RHP Chris Rodriguez
|21
|3
|7. SS Kyren Paris
|18
|3
|8. SS Arol Vera
|17
|3
|9. LHP Patrick Sandoval
|23
|3
|10. RHP Jose Soriano
|21
|3
Next 5: 2B Jahmai Jones, OF D'Shawn Knowles, RHP Jack Kochanowicz, OF Alexander Ramirez, LHP Hector Yan
Farm System Snapshot
Louisville left-hander Reid Detmers was the perfect pick for the Los Angeles Angels at No. 10 overall. He was one of the top pitchers in the 2020 class, and his polished three-pitch mix and durable frame gives him one of the highest floors in the draft for a franchise in dire need of pitching help.
Jo Adell is a superstar in the making, and Brandon Marsh has a chance to join him and Mike Trout in the MLB outfield in short order, but the system as a whole is lacking in top-tier talent. That could change if Jordyn Adams, Jeremiah Jackson and Kyren Paris take another step toward reaching their respective ceilings.
23. New York Yankees
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jasson Dominguez
|17
|1
|2. RHP Deivi Garcia
|21
|1
|3. RHP Clarke Schmidt
|24
|1
|4. RHP Luis Gil
|22
|2
|5. RHP Roansy Contreras
|20
|2
|6. SS Oswald Peraza
|19
|3
|7. SS Anthony Volpe
|19
|3
|8. RHP Alexander Vizcaino
|23
|3
|9. OF Estevan Florial
|22
|3
|10. RHP Luis Medina
|21
|3
Next 5: RHP Albert Abreu, OF Kevin Alcantara, RHP Yoendrys Gomez, C Austin Wells, RHP Miguel Yajure
Farm System Snapshot
The New York Yankees system is loaded with low-level, high-ceiling talent. That gives them a ton of potential to climb up these rankings, but also more volatility than perhaps any other farm system in baseball. That made polished slugger Austin Wells a logical pick at the back of the first round.
Although he has yet to make his pro debut, there's no ignoring the dynamic tools that Jasson Dominguez possesses. He was excluded from our top-100 list last time around while we waited for him to start his career, but since that won't happen until 2021, it's time for him to claim his rightful place in the No. 1 spot.
22. Oakland Athletics
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Jesus Luzardo
|22
|1
|2. LHP A.J. Puk
|25
|1
|3. C Sean Murphy
|25
|1
|4. SS Robert Puason
|17
|2
|5. SS/2B Nick Allen
|21
|2
|6. RHP Daulton Jefferies
|24
|3
|7. 3B/SS Sheldon Neuse
|25
|3
|8. C Tyler Soderstrom
|18
|3
|9. SS/2B Jorge Mateo
|24
|3
|10. SS Logan Davidson
|22
|3
Next 5: C Austin Allen, OF Lazaro Armenteros, OF Austin Beck, OF Brayan Buelvas, RHP James Kaprielian
Farm System Snapshot
Once the season finally starts, the Oakland Athletics will quickly tumble down these rankings with Jesus Luzardo, A.J. Puk and Sean Murphy all expected to be part of the MLB roster following strong late-season debuts in 2019.
Robert Puason snagged a $5.1 million bonus as part of the 2019 international free-agent class, and his pro debut will be among the most anticipated in franchise history as he gets set to assume the No. 1 prospect spot. First-round pick Tyler Soderstrom might not stick behind the plate, but his offensive profile stacked up to any high school bat in the class, and he's athletic enough to handle third base or the outfield.
21. Texas Rangers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Josh Jung
|22
|1
|2. C Sam Huff
|22
|1
|3. 2B/3B/OF Nick Solak
|25
|2
|4. OF Leody Taveras
|21
|2
|5. RHP Yerry Rodriguez
|22
|2
|6. RHP Hans Crouse
|21
|2
|7. 2B Justin Foscue
|21
|3
|8. 1B/3B Sherten Apostel
|21
|3
|9. SS Anderson Tejada
|22
|3
|10. LHP Joe Palumbo
|25
|3
Next 5: SS Maximo Acosta, SS Oslevis Basabe, OF Heriberto Hernandez, OF Bayron Lora, RHP Cole Winn
Farm System Snapshot
The Texas Rangers have a vast collection of prospects with a huge gap between their potential floor and ceiling, so reaching for one of the safest college bats in the class made some sense. Justin Foscue may ultimately wind up in left field, but he can flat-out hit, and his profile is similar to Nick Solak's.
Keep an eye on right-hander Yerry Rodriguez. The 6'2" right-hander had a 2.08 ERA and .176 opponents' batting average with 85 strikeouts in 73.2 innings at Single-A last year, and he has the makings of a solid three-pitch mix with plus command.
20. Cleveland Indians
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Nolan Jones
|22
|1
|2. SS Tyler Freeman
|21
|1
|3. OF George Valera
|19
|2
|4. RHP Ethan Hankins
|20
|2
|5. SS Brayan Rocchio
|19
|2
|6. C Bo Naylor
|19
|2
|7. RHP Daniel Espino
|19
|3
|8. RHP Triston McKenzie
|22
|3
|9. 2B Aaron Bracho
|19
|3
|10. LHP Logan Allen
|23
|3
Next 5: RHP Tanner Burns, OF Daniel Johnson, RHP James Karinchak, SS/3B Gabriel Rodriguez, RHP Carlos Vargas
Farm System Snapshot
The Cleveland Indians have an impressive collection of teenage talent, led by slugging outfielder George Valera, catcher Bo Naylor, hard-throwing Daniel Espino and middle infielders Brayan Rocchio and Aaron Bracho. The continued progression of that group will steadily push them up these rankings in the years to come.
For now, infielders Nolan Jones and Tyler Freeman are the only established top-tier prospects in the system, and the cupboard is relatively bare on the pitching side of things. Prep shortstop Carson Tucker was a bit of a reach at No. 23 overall, but they followed that pick by grabbing Auburn right-hander Tanner Burns, who was perhaps the most polished arm in the entire draft.
19. Cincinnati Reds
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Nick Lodolo
|22
|1
|2. RHP Hunter Greene
|20
|1
|3. C Tyler Stephenson
|23
|2
|4. 3B Jonathan India
|23
|2
|5. OF Austin Hendrick
|18
|2
|6. SS Jose Garcia
|22
|2
|7. RHP Tony Santillan
|23
|3
|8. OF Michael Siani
|20
|3
|9. RHP Lyon Richardson
|20
|3
|10. 2B/3B Tyler Callihan
|19
|3
Next 5: OF Stuart Fairchild, RHP Vladimir Gutierrez, OF Jameson Hannah, 3B Rece Hinds, LHP Packy Naughton
Farm System Snapshot
After going the safer college route to draft Nick Lodolo (No. 7 in 2019) and Jonathan India (No. 5 in 2018) over the last two years, the Cincinnati Reds swung for the fences when they took the highest-ceiling prep bat in the class in Austin Hendrick at No. 12 overall. He has a chance to be a standout run producer.
Shortstop Jose Garcia was a popular pick to break out before the 2020 season was delayed, and he's one to watch at a position that remains a long-term question mark at the MLB level. A healthy Hunter Greene also has a chance to regain his standing as one of the game's most dynamic prospects.
18. Houston Astros
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Forrest Whitley
|22
|1
|2. RHP Jose Urquidy
|25
|1
|3. SS Freudis Nova
|20
|2
|4. 3B/2B Abraham Toro
|23
|2
|5. RHP Bryan Abreu
|23
|2
|6. SS/2B Jeremy Pena
|22
|2
|7. RHP Cristian Javier
|23
|3
|8. C Korey Lee
|21
|3
|9. RHP Hunter Brown
|21
|3
|10. RHP Brandon Bielak
|24
|3
Next 5: OF Jordan Brewer, RHP Tyler Ivey, SS/3B Grae Kessinger, LHP Enoli Paredes, RHP Jairo Solis
Farm System Snapshot
The Houston Astros did not pick until No. 72 overall in the 2020 draft as a result of their sign-stealing scandal, so the top of their farm system remains unchanged.
Forrest Whitley and Jose Urquidy will both be counted on to hold down rotation spots in the years to come, while strikeout artists Bryan Abreu and Cristian Javier may ultimately wind up in the bullpen. The continued development of shortstops Freudis Nova and Jeremy Pena could give them their next top-tier prospects.
17. Philadelphia Phillies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B/1B Alec Bohm
|23
|1
|2. RHP Spencer Howard
|23
|1
|3. RHP Francisco Morales
|20
|2
|4. SS Bryson Stott
|22
|2
|5. RHP Mick Abel
|18
|2
|6. RHP Adonis Medina
|23
|2
|7. SS Luis Garcia
|19
|3
|8. C Rafael Marchan
|21
|3
|9. OF Simon Muzziotti
|21
|3
|10. RHP Enyel De Los Santos
|24
|3
Next 5: LHP Damon Jones, SS Nick Maton, LHP Erik Miller, OF Mickey Moniak, OF Johan Rojas
Farm System Snapshot
The Philadelphia Phillies added the consensus top high school pitcher in an admittedly thin class with the No. 15 overall pick. Mick Abel could easily emerge as the No. 1 prospect in the system once Alec Bohm and Spencer Howard move on to the majors thanks to an extremely projectable frame and plus present stuff.
Francisco Morales is not often mentioned among the game's top-tier pitching prospects, but that could soon change. The 6'4", 185-pound right-hander had a .226 opponents' batting average and 129 strikeouts in 96.2 innings as a 19-year-old at Single-A last year.
16. St. Louis Cardinals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Dylan Carlson
|21
|1
|2. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|20
|1
|3. 3B Nolan Gorman
|20
|1
|4. C Ivan Herrera
|20
|2
|5. LHP Zack Thompson
|22
|2
|6. C Andrew Knizner
|25
|2
|7. LHP Genesis Cabrera
|23
|3
|8. 3B Jordan Walker
|18
|3
|9. OF Jhon Torres
|20
|3
|10. 3B Elehuris Montero
|21
|3
Next 5: RHP Junior Fernandez, OF Trejyn Fletcher, RHP Johan Oviedo, SS Edmundo Sosa, RHP Jake Woodford
Farm System Snapshot
The rise of catching prospect Ivan Herrera, the addition of Matthew Liberatore in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, and the selection of prep slugger Jordan Walker at No. 21 overall in this year's draft has helped the St. Louis Cardinals climb back up these rankings.
No organization is better at finding diamonds in the rough and turning them into MLB contributors than the Cardinals, so it's worth exploring beyond their top-10 prospect list when looking ahead to the future. The pitching side is a bit thin at the moment, but they have always done an excellent job developing arms.
15. Minnesota Twins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|21
|1
|2. OF/1B Alex Kirilloff
|22
|1
|3. RHP Jordan Balazovic
|21
|1
|4. OF Trevor Larnach
|23
|1
|5. RHP Jhoan Duran
|22
|1
|6. SS Keoni Cavaco
|19
|2
|7. 1B Aaron Sabato
|21
|3
|8. C Ryan Jeffers
|23
|3
|9. RHP Blayne Enlow
|21
|3
|10. RHP Matt Canterino
|22
|3
Next 5: OF Gilberto Celestino, SS Wander Javier, LHP Lewis Thorpe, OF Misael Urbina, OF Matt Wallner
Farm System Snapshot
While the Minnesota Twins have a top-heavy system, their top-tier group is impressive to vault them into the upper half of these rankings, even after they traded hard-throwing right-hander Brusdar Graterol to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Kenta Maeda deal.
North Carolina slugger Aaron Sabato fits the mold of productive, high-floor college hitter that the Twins have targeted in recent years. Trevor Larnach is another perfect example. Those two could join Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff as part of Minnesota's next wave of homegrown hitters to carve out regular roles in the majors.
14. San Francisco Giants
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Joey Bart
|23
|1
|2. OF Heliot Ramos
|20
|1
|3. SS Marco Luciano
|18
|1
|4. OF Hunter Bishop
|21
|2
|5. RHP Logan Webb
|23
|2
|6. OF Alexander Canario
|20
|2
|7. LHP Seth Corry
|21
|2
|8. SS/2B Will Wilson
|21
|3
|9. SS/2B Mauricio Dubon
|25
|3
|10. C Patrick Bailey
|21
|3
Next 5: RHP Tristan Beck, RHP Sean Hjelle, OF Luis Matos, OF Jairo Pomares, 3B Luis Toribio
Farm System Snapshot
The San Francisco Giants have a farm system on the rise thanks to high-ceiling, lower-level prospects like Marco Luciano, Alexander Canario, Luis Matos, Luis Toribio and Jairo Pomares. They have invested heavily on the international market, and it's paying dividends.
With that said, the Patrick Bailey pick at No. 13 overall makes zero sense as a low-risk, low-reward addition at a position that Joey Bart is blocking for the foreseeable future. They were in a prime spot to take their pick of high-ceiling prep pitchers, yet they played it safe, which they eventually may grow to regret.
13. Pittsburgh Pirates
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|23
|1
|2. RHP Mitch Keller
|24
|1
|3. SS Oneil Cruz
|21
|1
|4. SS Nick Gonzales
|21
|1
|5. SS Liover Peguero
|19
|2
|6. RHP Tahnaj Thomas
|20
|2
|7. RHP Cody Bolton
|21
|2
|8. OF Travis Swaggerty
|22
|3
|9. RHP Quinn Priester
|19
|3
|10. RHP Brennan Malone
|19
|3
Next 5: RHP Braxton Ashcraft, 2B/SS Ji-Hwan Bae, OF Cal Mitchell, OF Jared Oliva, OF Sammy Siani
Farm System Snapshot
The Pittsburgh Pirates had to be thrilled that Nick Gonzales was still on the board at No. 7 overall after he annihilated collegiate pitching for three seasons at New Mexico State. He answered any questions about the level of competition he was facing or favorable home conditions when he won Cape Cod League MVP last summer.
After breakout 2019 seasons from Tahnaj Thomas and Cody Bolton, along with the addition of projectable right-hander Brennan Malone in the Starling Marte trade, the Pirates have a solid collection of intriguing young arms. That figures to be the strength of this system once Ke'Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz reach the majors.
12. Chicago White Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Luis Robert
|22
|1
|2. RHP Michael Kopech
|24
|1
|3. 1B Andrew Vaughn
|22
|1
|4. 2B Nick Madrigal
|23
|1
|5. RHP Jared Kelley
|18
|2
|6. RHP Dane Dunning
|25
|2
|7. LHP Garrett Crochet
|20
|2
|8. RHP Jonathan Stiever
|23
|3
|9. RHP Matthew Thompson
|19
|3
|10. OF Micker Adolfo
|23
|3
Next 5: OF Luis Alexander Basabe, C/1B Zack Collins, RHP Andrew Dalquist, OF Luis Gonzalez, OF Blake Rutherford
Farm System Snapshot
The White Sox have not taken a high school player in the first round since 2012. While they went the college route again when they took high-upside Tennessee left-hander Garrett Crochet at No. 11 overall, polished prep right-hander Jared Kelley may wind up being the prize of this draft class, provided he signs.
Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn and Nick Madrigal could all be regulars in the MLB lineup before the 2021 season comes to a close, while Michael Kopech also figures to be part of the MLB staff in some capacity. That influx of young talent will be a major boon to the MLB roster, but it will also send this system tumbling down these rankings. A welcome trade-off, no doubt.
11. Baltimore Orioles
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Adley Rutschman
|22
|1
|2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|20
|1
|3. LHP DL Hall
|21
|1
|4. OF Heston Kjerstad
|21
|1
|5. 1B Ryan Mountcastle
|23
|2
|6. OF Austin Hays
|24
|2
|7. OF Yusniel Diaz
|23
|2
|8. SS Gunnar Henderson
|18
|3
|9. RHP Michael Baumann
|24
|3
|10. LHP Keegan Akin
|25
|3
Next 5: SS/2B Adam Hall, RHP Hunter Harvey, RHP Dean Kremer, LHP Zac Lowther, SS Jordan Westburg
Farm System Snapshot
In the midst of consecutive 100-loss seasons, the Baltimore Orioles have quietly compiled an impressive farm system, headlined by first-round picks Adley Rutschman (2019), Grayson Rodriguez (2018), DL Hall (2017) and Ryan Mountcastle (2015).
The decision to reach for slugger Heston Kjerstad at No. 2 overall gave them more draft capital to spend on Day 2, which makes sense on some level for a team looking to stockpile talent. With that said, Kjerstad will need to consistently tap into his plus raw power to outperform guys like Asa Lacy and Austin Martin.
10. Kansas City Royals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
|19
|1
|2. LHP Asa Lacy
|21
|1
|3. LHP Daniel Lynch
|23
|1
|4. RHP Brady Singer
|23
|1
|5. RHP Jackson Kowar
|23
|1
|6. OF Erick Pena
|17
|2
|7. LHP Kris Bubic
|22
|2
|8. OF Kyle Isbel
|23
|3
|9. SS Nick Loftin
|21
|3
|10. OF Khalil Lee
|21
|3
Next 5: LHP Austin Cox, RHP Carlos Hernandez, SS Brady McConnell, C MJ Melendez, 1B Nick Pratto
Farm System Snapshot
The Kansas City Royals restocked the pitching side of their farm system in 2018 when they selected Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch and Kris Bubic all within the first 40 selections.
They followed up with the selection of Bobby Witt Jr. at No. 2 overall last year, and they had the consensus top pitcher in the 2020 draft fall into their laps at No. 4 overall in Asa Lacy. That's how you jump-start a rebuild, and don't forget about 17-year-old outfielder Erick Pena, who signed for $3.9 million on the international market last July.
9. Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 2B/SS Gavin Lux
|22
|1
|2. RHP Dustin May
|22
|1
|3. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|21
|1
|4. RHP Josiah Gray
|22
|1
|5. C Keibert Ruiz
|21
|1
|6. RHP Tony Gonsolin
|26
|2
|7. 3B Kody Hoese
|22
|2
|8. C Diego Cartaya
|18
|3
|9. 2B Michael Busch
|22
|3
|10. RHP Ryan Pepiot
|22
|3
Next 5: SS/2B Jacob Amaya, RHP Bobby Miller, OF Andy Pages, OF Luis Rodriguez, 3B Miguel Vargas
Farm System Snapshot
With Gavin Lux, Dustin May, Brusdar Graterol and Tony Gonsolin all expected to be part of the immediate future, and infielder Jeter Downs traded to the Boston Red Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers' farm system might not hold onto a spot inside the top 10 for long.
That said, they still have a wealth of talent beyond that MLB-ready group, led by right-hander Josiah Gray, catcher Keibert Ruiz and 2019 picks Kody Hoese and Michael Busch. This year's top pick, Bobby Miller, comes with some reliever risk, but he has a big arm with a fastball that touches 99 mph and a plus slider.
8. Arizona Diamondbacks
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Kristian Robinson
|19
|1
|2. OF Alek Thomas
|20
|1
|3. C Daulton Varsho
|23
|1
|4. SS Geraldo Perdomo
|20
|2
|5. OF Corbin Carroll
|19
|2
|6. LHP Blake Walston
|18
|2
|7. 1B/OF Seth Beer
|23
|2
|8. RHP Levi Kelly
|21
|2
|9. RHP J.B. Bukauskas
|23
|3
|10. RHP Bryce Jarvis
|22
|3
Next 5: RHP Jon Duplantier, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Drey Jameson, RHP Corbin Martin, OF Wilderd Patino
Farm System Snapshot
Between the 2018 draft (Alek Thomas, Levi Kelly), the 2019 draft (Corbin Carroll, Blake Walston, Drey Jameson) and the Zack Greinke trade (Seth Beer, J.B. Bukauskas, Corbin Martin), the Arizona Diamondbacks have successfully rebuilt what was one of the weakest farm systems in baseball.
They added two more quality pieces on Day 1 of the 2020 draft in Duke right-hander Bryce Jarvis and Miami right-hander Slade Cecconi, and the continued development of Kristian Robinson and Geraldo Perdomo also gives them two potential future stars. The D-backs are in great shape.
7. Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Nate Pearson
|23
|1
|2. SS Austin Martin
|21
|1
|3. SS Jordan Groshans
|20
|1
|4. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson
|19
|1
|5. RHP Alek Manoah
|22
|1
|6. SS Orelvis Martinez
|18
|2
|7. LHP Anthony Kay
|25
|2
|8. C Alejandro Kirk
|21
|2
|9. C Gabriel Moreno
|20
|3
|10. SS/2B Miguel Hiraldo
|19
|3
Next 5: OF Griffin Conine, 2B/SS Leonardo Jimenez, RHP Adam Kloffenstein, RHP Eric Pardinho, RHP Kendall Williams
Farm System Snapshot
The Toronto Blue Jays have already welcomed top prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Danny Jansen and Sean Reid-Foley to the majors, and the farm system is still stacked. Nate Pearson is the most electric pitching prospect in baseball, Jordan Groshans looks poised to join the homegrown infield in short order, and Simeon Woods Richardson was the prize of the Marcus Stroman trade.
Adding the best pure hitter in the 2020 draft class in Vanderbilt standout Austin Martin is just the cherry on top. If he takes to shortstop quickly after playing third base and center field in college, he could rocket through the minors.
6. Detroit Tigers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Casey Mize
|23
|1
|2. 3B Spencer Torkelson
|20
|1
|3. RHP Matt Manning
|22
|1
|4. OF Riley Greene
|19
|1
|5. LHP Tarik Skubal
|23
|1
|6. 3B/SS Isaac Paredes
|21
|2
|7. RHP Alex Faedo
|24
|2
|8. SS Willi Castro
|23
|2
|9. OF Daz Cameron
|23
|3
|10. RHP Franklin Perez
|22
|3
Next 5: RHP Beau Burrows, C Dillon Dingler, OF Parker Meadows, SS Wenceel Perez, LHP Joey Wentz
Farm System Snapshot
The Detroit Tigers have added two potential offensive stars to a pitching-heavy farm system the last two drafts in prep outfielder Riley Greene and 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson. The Arizona State slugger was the consensus top talent in this year's class, and he could be in the majors before 2021 is over.
That said, the trio of Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal remains the biggest reason for optimism. Once that group arrives in the majors, alongside Matthew Boyd and high-floor prospect Alex Faedo in the starting rotation, the Tigers could quickly climb back toward relevance.
5. Miami Marlins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|21
|1
|2. OF JJ Bleday
|22
|1
|3. OF Jesus Sanchez
|22
|1
|4. SS Jazz Chisholm
|22
|1
|5. RHP Edward Cabrera
|22
|1
|6. OF Monte Harrison
|24
|2
|7. RHP Max Meyer
|21
|2
|8. LHP Braxton Garrett
|22
|2
|9. LHP Trevor Rogers
|22
|3
|10. 1B Lewin Diaz
|23
|3
Next 5: SS Jose Devers, OF Jerar Encarnacion, OF Kameron Misner, RHP Nick Neidert, OF Connor Scott
Farm System Snapshot
The Miami Marlins went with the high-octane arm over the sure-thing MLB starter when they chose Max Meyer over Asa Lacy at No. 3 overall, and time will tell if they come to regret that decision. With a fastball that touches 100 mph and a filthy wipeout slider in the low 90s, Meyer could probably close games at the MLB level right now. Will he stick as a starter?
Regardless, he's another high-ceiling addition to a system on the rise. Sixto Sanchez, Jesus Sanchez and Jazz Chisholm were all acquired via trade in 2019, and a return to health for 2016 No. 7 overall pick Braxton Garrett provides further reason for excitement.
They're building toward something good here; it's just going to take some patience.
4. San Diego Padres
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|21
|1
|2. RHP Luis Patino
|20
|1
|3. SS CJ Abrams
|19
|1
|4. OF Taylor Trammell
|22
|1
|5. C Luis Campusano
|21
|1
|6. LHP Adrian Morejon
|21
|2
|7. OF Robert Hassell lll
|18
|2
|8. LHP Ryan Weathers
|20
|2
|9. RHP Michel Baez
|24
|2
|10. LHP Joey Cantillo
|20
|3
Next 5: SS Gabriel Arias, RHP Ronald Bolanos, SS/RHP Jake Cronenworth, OF Hudson Head, SS/2B Owen Miller
Farm System Snapshot
The San Diego Padres still have one of baseball's best farm systems even after graduating Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack, Francisco Mejia, Luis Urias, Cal Quantrill, Josh Naylor, Eric Lauer, Joey Lucchesi and others to the majors in recent years.
MacKenzie Gore looks like the future ace of the staff, Luis Patino has similar front-line upside, and the one-two punch of CJ Abrams and Taylor Trammell could wreak havoc at the top of the lineup for years to come. Adding the best pure hitter among this year's prep class in Robert Hassell lll is just the rich getting richer.
3. Atlanta Braves
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Cristian Pache
|21
|1
|2. OF Drew Waters
|21
|1
|3. RHP Ian Anderson
|22
|1
|4. RHP Kyle Wright
|24
|1
|5. LHP Kyle Muller
|22
|1
|6. RHP Bryse Wilson
|22
|2
|7. C Shea Langeliers
|22
|2
|8. LHP Tucker Davidson
|24
|2
|9. C William Contreras
|22
|2
|10. SS Braden Shewmake
|22
|3
Next 5: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, OF Michael Harris, LHP Jared Shuster, RHP Patrick Weigel, RHP Victor Vodnik
Farm System Snapshot
The Atlanta Braves went boom-or-bust with their first-round pick, selecting Wake Forest left-hander Jared Shuster. He struggled to a 6.79 ERA in 102 innings over his first two college seasons before breaking out in the Cape Cod League last summer. With a loaded farm system, they could afford to roll the dice on his significant upside.
Cristian Pache and Drew Waters could join Ronald Acuna Jr. in the MLB outfield for the next decade, both Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright look like future rotation staples, and Shea Langeliers and William Contreras are on a collision course for the long-term catcher role. The pipeline of homegrown talent is not even close to dry in Atlanta.
2. Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Jarred Kelenic
|20
|1
|2. OF Julio Rodriguez
|19
|1
|3. RHP Logan Gilbert
|23
|1
|4. 1B Evan White
|24
|1
|5. RHP Emerson Hancock
|21
|1
|6. SS Noelvi Marte
|18
|1
|7. RHP George Kirby
|22
|2
|8. RHP Justin Dunn
|24
|2
|9. OF Kyle Lewis
|24
|2
|10. LHP Justus Sheffield
|24
|2
Next 5: RHP Isaiah Campbell, OF Jake Fraley, C Cal Raleigh, RHP Juan Then, LHP Brandon Williamson
Farm System Snapshot
The Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays have long been viewed as baseball's three elite farm systems, and the Seattle Mariners are set to crash that party.
Even with guys like Kyle Lewis and Justus Sheffield falling short of their originally perceived ceilings, there is a wealth of talent rising through the ranks, led by outfielders Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez. They've now taken a college right-hander in the first round of three straight drafts, selecting Emerson Hancock at No. 6 overall to follow up Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. That should help expedite their return to relevance.
1. Tampa Bay Rays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Wander Franco
|19
|1
|2. LHP/DH Brendan McKay
|24
|1
|3. 2B/SS Vidal Brujan
|22
|1
|4. LHP Shane McClanahan
|23
|1
|5. 2B/SS Xavier Edwards
|20
|1
|6. RHP Shane Baz
|20
|1
|7. RHP Joe Ryan
|24
|1
|8. SS Greg Jones
|22
|2
|9. RHP Nick Bitsko
|17
|2
|10. C Ronaldo Hernandez
|22
|2
Next 5: OF Randy Arozarena, OF Moises Gomez, RHP JJ Goss, OF Josh Lowe, RHP Brent Honeywell
Farm System Snapshot
Given their small-market standing, the lifeblood of the Tampa Bay Rays will always be controllable, homegrown talent. That makes their spot atop these farm system rankings all the more important.
Wander Franco is baseball's consensus No. 1 overall prospect and a potential generational talent. He's joined by a slew of potential impact players, including newcomer Xavier Edwards, who was picked up from San Diego in the Tommy Pham trade.
Adding projectable right-hander Nick Bitsko at No. 24 overall to an organization with a terrific track record of developing pitching could give the Rays another top-tier prospect in short order.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.