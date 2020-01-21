Nolan Arenado Rumors: 'Disrespect' Comments Result of Rockies' Lack of Moves

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies are not on the best terms, with the All-Star saying Monday he felt "disrespect" from the club this winter.

Arenado's frustration comes not only from the Rockies' entertaining trade offers but also reportedly because of their inactivity in improving the roster. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Arenado is frustrated the team has not made any major moves in free agency despite finishing 71-91 last season.

The Rockies have essentially sat out the hot stove aside from inking arbitration-eligible players.

Arenado opened up about his displeasure with the organization in a text exchange with Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

"There's a lot of disrespect from people there that I don't want to be a part of," Arenado said. "You can quote that."

Arenado's quote came after Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich said the team is ceasing trade talks with clubs regarding their starting third baseman.

"With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that," Bridich said earlier Monday, per Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. "We have listened to teams regarding Nolan and really nothing has come of it. We are going to move forward pretty much as we expected—with Nolan in the purple and black and as our third baseman.

"So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that."

While the Rockies have been quiet this offseason, it would be unfair to characterize them as a team that does not spend money. They are 11th in MLB payroll, with $148 million million committed, per Spotrac, and Passan noted that number will move past $170 million by Opening Day.

But the Rockies have spent that money poorly. Underperforming players such as Ian Desmond, Wade Davis, Jake McGee and Bryan Shaw account for more than $50 million of their 2020 payroll. With those contracts hamstringing the Rockies, their only avenue to contention would be topping $200 million—something that seems unlikely for a mid-market club.