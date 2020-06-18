Belmont Stakes Picks 2020: Vegas Odds and Predictions After Post Draw

Horsephotos/Getty Images

The first leg of the Triple Crown will finally take place Saturday with the Belmont Stakes.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September 5, meaning the race typically used as the final leg of the Triple Crown has been bumped up to opening act.

Additionally, the Belmont Stakes will run 1⅛ miles rather than the traditional 1½ miles.

That shouldn't take away from any of the drama as a packed field gets ready to make its mark on the sport.

Belmont Stakes Post Draw

(Odds via Bovada)

1. Tap It To Win (+600)

2. Sole Volante (+750)

3. Max Player (+1600)

4. Modernist (+2200)

5. Farmington Road (+2200)

6. Fore Left (+4000)

7. Jungle Runner (+6600)

8. Tiz The Law (-135)

9. Dr Post (+750)

10. Pneumatic (+1600)

Prediction: Tiz The Law (-135)

It's hard to pick against the horse that's become the odds-on favorite, and it's even tougher to do so after watching how the Barclay Tagg-trained stallion has performed in the run-up to the Belmont Stakes.

In five career starts, Tiz The Law has come in first four times, with the outlier a third-place finish at the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs last November. After winning the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park outside of Miami, Florida, Tiz The Law stayed down south and captured the Florida Derby as well to kick off the 2020 season.

He's also proved capable at Belmont Park, winning the Champagne Stakes in October 2019.

Sired by Constitution, who also won four races in eight starts, Tiz The Law doubles as the best bet to win the Triple Crown altogether.

Tagg came close to accomplishing the feat back in 2003 with Funny Cide, but after capturing the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, the horse placed third at Belmont.

Switching up the schedule and running on a shorter track could give Tiz The Law a leg up to become the 14th horse to win the Triple Crown.

First, he'll need to prove himself at the Belmont Stakes. After the ramp-up period he's had to get ready, it shouldn't be too much of a problem.

The Belmont Stakes will post at approximately 5:42 p.m. ET on June 20 and can be seen live on NBC and streaming on the NBC Sports app.