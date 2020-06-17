Giants' Joe Judge Supports Players on Social Justice, Will Discuss Kneeling

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge voiced his support for players across the NFL to use their platform to discuss social justice.

He recently discussed the situation with Kim Jones of NFL Network:

"I want to make very clear that we're going to support our players. Listen, we've had a lot of very long, productive conversations. We're going to continue to have these conversations as we move forward. With the players, we've listened very carefully to them and are channeling our energy and emotion of today (with the intent of) making a difference. A really sustained difference. Our guys are focused on the action."

Judge added that he hasn't discussed the possibility of players kneeling during the national anthem but said, "We will have those conversations."

Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem in 2016 as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality. In 2017, Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison and Landon Collins took a knee while members of the Giants.

While the act was criticized at the time, the discussion has begun to change in recent weeks amid worldwide protests following the killing of George Floyd.

"There's a lot of the same conversations. I think people are listening better now," Judge said. "And I think that is what's going to lead to a lot of the change that we're looking for."

Several NFL players have already announced their plans to kneel, including Adrian Peterson and Baker Mayfield.