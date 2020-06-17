Belmont Stakes 2020: Post Positions, Triple Crown Odds and Elmont Race Schedule

Al Bello/Getty Images

There are significant changes to the 2020 Belmont Stakes, but 10 horses will still compete to earn their place in history.

Though the racetrack in Elmont, New York, usually hosts the final leg of the Triple Crown, this year's version is the first of the three races, with both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes delayed because of the coronavirus. Saturday's event will also be shortened from 1½ miles to 1⅛ miles.

Adding in the fact that there will be no fans in attendance, it will be a new experience for all involved.



Here is what you need to know about the upcoming race.

152nd Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 20

Post Time: 5:42 p.m. ET (10th race at Belmont Park)

TV: NBC

TV Coverage: 3-6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Post Positions (Horse — Trainer, Morning Line Odds)

1. Tap It To Win: Mark Casse, 6-1

2. Sole Volante: Patrick Biancone, 9-2

3. Max Player: Linda Rice, 15-1

4. Modernist: William Mott, 15-1

5. Farmington Road: Todd Pletcher, 15-1

6. Fore Left: Doug O'Neill, 30-1

7. Jungle Runner: Steven Asmussen, 50-1

8. Tiz The Law: Barclay Tagg, 6-5

9. Dr Post: Todd Pletcher, 5-1

10. Pneumatic: Steven Asmussen, 8-1

Note: Post info and morning lines available from draw broadcast.

Preview

Even with the delays, Tiz The Law is the best competitor in this race.

"Tiz the Law has been the best three-year-old since January basically, and he remains that," NBC Sports analyst Jerry Bailey told the Associated Press (via NBC Sports). "He would've been favored in whatever Triple Crown race we ran first, so we have a superstar that we're going to see on Saturday."

The Colt was at his best at the Florida Derby in March, easily pulling away from the field down the stretch to win by more than four lengths.

It was his second dominant win in 2020 at Gulf Stream Park, while he already has a Grade 1 victory at Belmont, winning last October. It would be a surprise if he's not in the winner's circle at the end of the 1⅛ miles.

There could be some spoilers, including late entry Sole Volante.

Though some horses in this race have had a long layoff, Sole Volante is coming off a victory last week at Gulf Stream Park:

This win was enough to qualify for the Belmont. The horse has never finished lower than third in six starts and has a good chance to at least get onto the podium.



Dr Post is less experienced but showed a lot of upside with a pair of wins to begin 2020. Todd Pletcher's horse has only competed in one race at least one mile long, but jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. won the Belmont in 2016 and should be able to guide his mount to a victory.

Fore Left could be a sleeper with 30-1 odds despite a lot of experience at jockey (Jose Ortiz), trainer (Doug O'Neill) and the horse itself (nine career races).