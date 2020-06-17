2020 NBA Mock Draft: Deni Avdija, Top International Players' Best Landing Spots

1. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

24. Utah Jazz: Jalen Smith, PF/C. Maryland

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver): Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

28. Toronto Raptors: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee): Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

Best Landing Spots for International Players

The most glaring obstacle for international players is adjusting to how the game is played in the NBA.

Going all the way back to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, the NBA has always been a star-driven league.

The best players dictate how a team is not only put together, but how its schematics are drawn up and run.

That means that international players not only have to fit in, they have to carve out their own individual identities to either rise to the level of star and beyond or at the very least, become a reliable role player with a career that spans at least 10 years or more.

Judging talent outside of the United States is always a toss up. For every success story like Doncic or Kristap Porzingus or Giannis Antetokounmpo, there's a struggling misfire like Mario Hezonja or Frank Ntilikina.

This year, the top-ranked international players are Avdija and Hayes.

It looks like the former will definitely be taken in the top 10, while that latter might make it, but could fall yet still be taken in the top 15.

At 6'9", 215 pounds, Avdija has already made a name for himself as a wing player for the Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Doncic's success with the Dallas Mavericks has prompted teams to keep their eyes peeled for comparable players across the pond and Avdija is the latest international sensation to catch everyone's attention.

His stats aren't exactly mindblowing (4.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game), but the versatile wing has shown enough flashes of brilliance to be an intriguing prospect.

For instance, the former Most Valuable Player of the FIBA Under-20 European Championship led Israel to the gold while averaging 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 steals.

That's the kind of stat line that makes teams like the Detroit Pistons salivate.

Detroit is currently projected to have the No. 5 pick and Avdija would fit in nicely.

After trading former All Star Andre Drummond and with Blake Griffin's health in question, the Pistons are looking to rebuild their roster.

To do so, they'll need a player that can play multiple positions, create their own shot and make plays.

Avdija has shown that he can do all three while playing with extreme confidence.

He's already getting the star treatment as one of the most popular players for Maccabi Tel Aviv and that bodes well for his adjustment as a rookie.

Much like Doncic, Avdija will likely get plenty of early opportunities to showcase his skills and gain footing in the league.

His shooting from behind the arc was a paltry 27.7 percent, so he'll definitely have to improve as a long-distance shooter to translate as an offensive threat.

If he can put it all together within the first season or two, he'll validate his early selection in this draft.

Hayes comes in as a top prospect at point guard, one of the most coveted positions in the NBA.

The French lead guard is a crafty lefty with a mean stepback jumper, so he's drawn some loose comparisons to James Harden, but this 18-year old phenom has a game all his own.

At 6'5", 215 pounds, he has the build needed to be able to penetrate the lane and finish through contact, a skill he'll need going up against tough guards around the league like Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard.

Hayes averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Ratiopharm ULM last year and demonstrated the kind of playmaking ability that a team like the Phoenix Suns need desperately.

The Suns put a bandaid on the problem with the acquisition of Ricky Rubio, but they'll need an infusion of youth at the point to play alongside their superstar in the making, Devin Booker.

Booker is a volume shooter, so he'll need a backcourt mate adept at the pick-and-roll and can keep defenders honest with their own perimeter shooting.

Hayes can be that kind of player, despite only shooting 29 percent from three last season.

As he earns playing time in Phoenix, he'll have to work on using his right hand going against elite-level defenders in the league, but he's already shown that he has a great feel for the game and an acute level of adaptability.

The co-MVP of the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic international game can be a bit of a liability on defense, but with a rim protector like Deandre Ayton behind him, he'll have to time to improve.

The Suns have a great coach in Monty Williams and a great young core, so Hayes should fit right in and get plenty of opportunities to develop and learn the NBA game as a floor general.

Hayes is talented but raw, if he can cement himself within the first two or three years, he'll be a great pickup with the No. 10 pick.

Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com