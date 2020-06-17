Richard Sherman, Kevin Hart Discuss Racial Prejudice for Being 'Well Spoken'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman spoke about racial prejudice he's encountered based on the way he talks.

Appearing on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, Sherman noted he's been told many times about how "well spoken" he is even if he uses the "same vernacular, same vocabulary as the guy right next to me who doesn't have pigment in his skin" (starts at 4:38 mark):

Sherman has been one of the NFL's most outspoken advocates for social justice reform throughout his career. The five-time Pro Bowler told Dusty Lane of Seattle's local Fox affiliate in 2017 he felt compelled to use his platform to help bring about change.

"A lot of people have used the phrase 'privileged athletes'—'all these privileged athletes, you guys are rich millionaires,'" Sherman said. "Well, seven years ago I was negative-$45 in my account, and what was I then? I was still a black guy. I was still a kid from the hood, and we'll never forget those moments."

In the midst of ongoing social unrest across the country, which has seen athletes and coaches from all sports take part in peaceful protests demanding systemic change, Sherman has called out NFL team owners for not speaking out in support of their players.

"It's not pulling them like it is the rest of the country," Sherman told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. "Because if it was, then they'd speak. Jerry Jones, especially, has no problem speaking up any other time about anything else. But when it's such a serious issue, and he could really make a huge impact on it with a few words, his silence speaks volumes."

Sherman has also taken part in Players Coalition events in the past. The organization formed by Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins advocates for social justice reform and racial equality at all levels of government.