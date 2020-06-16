Belmont Stakes Draw 2020: Full Schedule and Live-Stream Info for Post Positions

Al Bello/Getty Images

By the time the Belmont Stakes usually comes round, we either know there won't be a Triple Crown winner or we're eagerly watching one horse to see if they can capture the biggest prize in U.S. horse racing.

However, the 2020 Belmont Stakes will be different. For the first time in history, it will be the first leg in the Triple Crown series instead of the last.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes have been pushed back to Sept. 5 and Oct. 3, respectively. The Belmont Stakes was also affected, moving from June 6 to this Saturday as a result.

On top of that, the 152nd running of the Belmont will take place without fans and at a shorter distance.

The New York Racing Association will attempt to maintain a fun virtual experience for all viewers by live-streaming the event. Additionally, there are other ways to brighten up your own Belmont Stakes viewing experience.

NBC Sports will broadcast three hours of live coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, with post time at approximately 5:42 p.m. ET.

All the fun starts on Wednesday when the post positions are revealed. Following the draw, some trainers will answer questions online regarding their contender.

Here's all the information on the post position draw, including a quick preview of the Belmont Stakes contenders.

Post Position Draw Info

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: The Belmont Cafe, Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

Live Stream: New York Racing Association YouTube channel

2020 Belmont Stakes Contenders

Tiz The Law

Sole Volante

Tap It To Win

Dr Post

Pneumatic

Modernist

Max Player

Farmington Road

Jungle Runner

Preview

Tiz The Law remains the horse to beat as the countdown to the 2020 Belmont Stakes begins. The Florida Derby (G1) winner has won four of his five career starts but hasn't raced since finishing first at Gulfstream, where he notched a 96 Beyer Speed Figure.

Trainer Barclay Tagg has a fast runner in Tiz The Law, but the colt has been deliberately controlled in workouts leading up to Saturday's Belmont Stakes:

Sole Volante poses a major threat to Tiz The Law, especially after an incredible comeback win last week at Gulfstream Park in a field including multiple Kentucky Derby hopefuls.

Owner Dean Reeves confirmed his horse would race at Belmont, despite the quick 10-day turnaround between races.

Tap It To Win, son of Tapit, showed what he was capable of as the winner in a one-turn 1 1/160-mile race at Belmont on June. He is two-for-two this year and shown that he likes one-turn races at Belmont Park.

Trainer Mark Casse is no stranger to big stages, especially Belmont. He won the Preakness last year with War of Will, as well as last year's Belmont Stakes with Sir Winston. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next summer.

Dr Post has yet to race in a graded stakes competition after being sidelined for nine months after his first start at Belmont Park last summer, but he is coming off a victory at Gulfstream on April 25.

Former Belmont winner Steve Asmussen, who won in 2016 with Creator, will be riding Pneumatic.

Modernist and Max Player may be able to make a splash at Belmont, too. The former was able to go five furloughs with 2019 Belmont runner-up Tacitus on Sunday, while the latter had two good workouts at Belmont in a row, going six furlongs in 1:12.25 on Saturday.

The post position draw will help us to narrow down the odds of which three-year-old will capture the first jewel of the Triple Crown this year.