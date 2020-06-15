Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar Headline Roster for PGA Tour 2K21 Video Game

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2020

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 14: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 14, 2020 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The full roster for PGA Tour 2K21 has been released as video gamers get the opportunity to compete against 12 professional golfers.

According to Steve Noah of Operation Sports, the game will feature Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay and Sergio Garcia.

The names had slowly been revealed on the game's official Twitter account.

Thomas will be the cover athlete for the golf game, which is the first in the new 2K series:

2K Sports also produced The Golf Club 2019, but that game didn't feature real professionals. EA Sports' PGA Tour games were last made in 2015.

Though gamers won't be able to play as these stars, they appear in challenges during a career mode.

PGA Tour 2K21 is scheduled to be released Aug. 21.

