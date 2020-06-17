2020 NBA Free Agents with Most Money on the Line This Postseason

1 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Joe Harris may not be the first name that comes to mind when reflecting on the Brooklyn Nets, but he stands as the team's most important free agent this fall.

A remnant of the pre-Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving days, Harris has been a major success story of the Brooklyn rebuild, becoming one of the best outside shooters in the league. A 6'6" wing, he is putting up 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 41.2 percent from deep, and he's just a year removed from leading the NBA with a 47.4 three-point percentage.

The Nets desperately need floor spacers with Durant, Irving and DeAndre Jordan in the starting lineup, and that's leverage Harris can take into talks, especially with a good playoff showing.

While Brooklyn obviously wants him to excel with Durant and Irving both sidelined until the 2020-21 season, Harris getting hot in the playoffs could actually price him out of town. The Nets already have over $143 million committed to the roster next season even without a new deal for the sharpshooter factored in, and they will see Jarrett Allen become a free agent in 2021.

After he's played on a bargain two-year, $16 million deal, it's time for Harris to cash in.

With no Durant or Irving, the Nets' postseason run should be short but also filled with opportunity for Harris. Coming off a miserable playoff performance last year (8.8 points per game on 19.0 percent from three), this is his chance to earn a truly life-changing contract.