John Sanders Speaks on Myles Garrett's Help After He Lost His Eye During Protest

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2020

En foto de archivo del 30 de diciembre del 2019 el defensive end de los Browns de Cleveland Myles Garrett en el vestuario de su equipo en Berea, Ohio. El 20 de mayo del 2020 en análisis de la AP la NFL está tomando pasos pequeños en camino a la reapertura de sus equipos. . (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reached out to John Sanders, the 24-year-old black man who lost an eye after police fired a beanbag into a group of protesters May 30, to offer his support and aid in funding his recovery.

"He was just texting me about how badly he felt about what happened and how he wanted to make a difference in any way he could," Sanders told TMZ Sports

"It's wild," Sanders added. "I mean, the whole thing—from being such an extreme living example of police brutality and lack of training to actually having someone in the NFL that is not only probably the best player at their position, but also someone I've held in high regards actually reach out to meis really overwhelming. To help me? Never happens to me. I'm overly thankful."

Garrett posted Sanders' GoFundMe on his Twitter account June 9. The campaign has raised more than $18,000 so far, much of which came after Garrett's tweet.

