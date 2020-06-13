Bret Bielema Files $7M Lawsuit Against Razorback Foundation over Arkansas Buyout

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach Bret Bielema of the Arkansas Razorbacks with his team warming up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 28-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema filed a $7 million lawsuit against the Arkansas Razorback Foundation for unpaid wages related to a $12 million buyout when he was fired by the school in 2017.

Michael McCann of Variety reported Friday the Razorback Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the school's athletic department, argued Bielema didn't fulfill the "duty to mitigate" portion of the agreement and ceased making payments to him as of January 2019.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

