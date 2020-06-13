Bret Bielema Files $7M Lawsuit Against Razorback Foundation over Arkansas Buyout

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema filed a $7 million lawsuit against the Arkansas Razorback Foundation for unpaid wages related to a $12 million buyout when he was fired by the school in 2017.

Michael McCann of Variety reported Friday the Razorback Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the school's athletic department, argued Bielema didn't fulfill the "duty to mitigate" portion of the agreement and ceased making payments to him as of January 2019.

