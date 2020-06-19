WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 19

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Following up on a fascinating and controversial WWE Backlash 2020, the June 19 edition of Friday Night SmackDown promised a big return and major moments in response to the last week.

Bray Wyatt finally broke his silence on his loss to Braun Strowman. The Firefly Fun House host would address the WWE Universal Championship and potentially his future.

AJ Styles offered everyone an opportunity to celebrate his WWE Intercontinental Championship victory over Daniel Bryan. He wanted to gloat and potentially address The Planet's Champion directly.

Miz TV offered a chance for Mandy Rose to air her grievances against Sonya Deville. The two best friends have become bitter rivals, and their feud has not reached a natural ending. The Miz and John Morrison wanted to find the source of this issue.

One of NXT's most eccentric was set to make his blue brand debut as Matt Riddle appeared on SmackDown. The Original Bro is a unique talent that the WWE Universe would likely never forget.

This show was about setting the standard for the future. The champions would stand tall, and new challengers would rise.