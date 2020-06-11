Blaze Jordan, Viral Home-Run Phenom, Drafted by Red Sox in 2020 MLB Draft

Jason Miller/Getty Images

DeSoto Central High School (Southaven, Mississippi) first baseman and home-run-hitting phenom Blaze Jordan went 89th overall to the Boston Red Sox in the 2020 MLB draft Thursday.

Jordan has been making news since the age of 11, as Rashad Milligan of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger wrote.

"Jordan has received the comparison to Bryce Harper since he was 15. He first came on the national scene when he hit a 395-foot home run at the Texas Rangers' stadium during a home run derby at the age of 11. Jordan then a 500-foot home run at a competition when he was 13."

The 395-foot bomb can be seen here:

He's also been featured hitting numerous 500-foot homers in recent years:

Jordan gained further notoriety for dominating during his 2019 High School Home Run Derby victory at the age of 16:

Per Ben Badler of Baseball America, Jordan smacked 27 home runs over three rounds, beating out finalist A.J. Vukovich from East Troy High School (Wisconsin).

Jordan, a Mississippi State commit, hit .440 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI in 37 games during his sophomore season in 2019, per MaxPreps.

He didn't have any home runs in a 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic but still had a .422 batting average with six doubles and five triples in 13 games.

Jordan, 17, reclassified from the class of 2021 to 2020 last summer, per Milligan. MLB.com ranked him as its No. 42 overall prospect.