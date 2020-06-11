Damian Lillard on NBA Restart: 'I Think the Plan Going Forward Is Fair'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Count Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard among those who are in favor of the NBA's plan to resume the 2019-20 season next month.

In an interview with Lisa Robinson of Vanity Fair, Lillard said the following about the NBA's plan: "As a competitor, I'm happy we will get an opportunity to continue and try to make a run in the playoffs. I am a little concerned about the risk we're taking dealing with the virus, but the NBA will take all precautions into consideration to keep us safe. I think the plan going forward is fair."

This season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most teams had at least 15 regular-season games left to play, but instead of finishing the regular season in its entirety or going straight to the playoffs, the NBA has attempted to compromise.

The top eight teams in each conference plus the next six best teams (regardless of conference) will play eight regular-season games each in order to determine the playoff field of 16.

If a No. 9 seed is within four games of the eighth seed in a conference at the conclusion of regular-season play, those teams will compete for the No. 8 seed. The eighth-place team would only need to win once in order to qualify for the playoffs, while the ninth-place team would have to win twice.

That format benefits the Blazers since they are ninth in the Western Conference at 29-37 and trail the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies by 3.5 games, meaning there will be a play-in series if that gap holds up or shrinks.

Had the NBA decided to go straight to the playoffs rather than finishing the regular season, Portland would have been the first team out in the West.

Now, the Blazers have a legitimate chance to play their way into the playoffs. If they make the postseason, there is a good chance they will have to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Lillard expressed his belief that the Blazers can beat the Lakers if given the opportunity. Portland would be a heavy underdog, but it wouldn't be a run-of-the-mill eighth seed.

The Blazers, who reached the Western Conference Finals last season, have a legitimate superstar in Lillard and have some strong complementary pieces in CJ McCollum, Hassan Whiteside, Carmelo Anthony and the returning Jusuf Nurkic, who hasn't played yet this season because of injury.

All games for the remainder of the season will be played in the NBA "bubble" in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There is no guarantee that the coronavirus won't infiltrate the bubble and it remains to be seen what the NBA will do if one or more players or coaches test positive for it once the season resumes, but the league is set for an exciting finish to the 2019-20 season should it move forward as planned.