Warriors' Stephen Curry out vs. LaMelo Ball, Hornets Because of Illness

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss Saturday night's contest against the Charlotte Hornets, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, who reported the guard wasn't feeling well before tipoff.

The 32-year-old did was spotted heading back to the locker room early after attempting to warm up.

Curry made just five appearances for the Warriors in 2019-20. He underwent surgery in November 2019 to repair a broken left hand. Upon making his return last March, he played in one game before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NBA to suspend the season.

Golden State was poised to once again be in the championship conversation until Klay Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon while preparing for his return to the court. The team quickly acquired Kelly Oubre Jr., but Oubre simply can't replicate what Thompson provided on the floor prior to getting injured in the 2019 Finals.

That put the burden even more on Curry to carry the Warriors on offense. The two-time MVP is still capable of catching fire and torching a defense—his 62-point game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 3.

Through 30 games, he's averaging 29.9 points and shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

But the addition of Oubre belied the fact the front office had little flexibility with which to improve the roster otherwise. That point is driven home by the fact an injury to Curry means Steve Kerr might be forced to run with Brad Wanamaker or Damion Lee at the point.