Charles Schwab Challenge 2020: Round 1 Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

For the first time in three months, many of the PGA Tour's top golfers are preparing to compete in a weekend tournament. And an exciting field will be participating in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which is taking place at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are currently the leading names in the Official World Golf Rankings, and all five will be participating in the tournament, as will 16 of the top 20-ranked golfers. Kevin Na, who won the event last year, and Tony Finau, who was the 2019 runner-up, are also among those in the field.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there hasn't been a PGA Tour tournament since the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which took place March 5-8. So, this will be the first time that the top golfers will be in a competitive setting for some time.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the Charles Schwab Challenge, which begins Thursday.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 Information

Dates: June 11-14

TV and Live-Stream Schedule: Thursday and Friday (Golf Channel and NBCSports.com, 4-7 p.m. ET); Saturday and Sunday (CBS and CBS Sports app, 3 p.m. ET)

Tee Times: A complete list of tee times for the first two rounds can be found at PGATour.com.

Top Odds

Rory McIlroy (+800; bet $100 to win $800)

Jon Rahm (+900)

Justin Thomas (+1800)

Webb Simpson (+2000)

Bryson DeChambeau (+2200)

Brooks Koepka (+2500)

Xander Schauffele (+2500)

Tony Finau (+3000)

Rickie Fowler (+3000)

Dustin Johnson (+3000)

Collin Morikawa (+3000)

Patrick Reed (+3000)

Jordan Spieth (+3000)

Sungjae Im (+3300)

Matt Kuchar (+4000)

Complete list of odds available at Caesars Sportsbook

Favorites to Win

Rory McIlroy (+800)

Before the golf world came to a halt in mid-March, McIlroy was consistently playing well to begin 2020. He placed in the top five in each of his four tournaments of the year, including a fifth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His last win came at the WGC-HSBC Champions in November.

The 31-year-old stated last month that he plans to play in the first three events during the PGA Tour's return, beginning with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

"I think it will be nice to get back out and play," McIlroy said, according to ESPN's Bob Harig. "Obviously we're going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put tour events on again, but I think the PGA Tour has got a very robust plan in place."

Although McIlroy was on a roll earlier this year, he's never played the course at Colonial Country Club, so other golfers will have an advantage in that respect.

However, if the Northern Irishman can pick up where he left off prior to the three-month layoff, it may not matter that he's never played the course. Don't be surprised to see the top-ranked golfer near the top of the leaderboard all weekend and likely competing for the win.

Jon Rahm (+900)

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

At The Players Championship in March, Rahm played in the same group as McIlroy and Koepka for one round before the event was cancelled. However, the three top-ranked players in the world will be back together again this week, when they'll be in the same group for the first and second rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

And for Rahm, who had some strong showings earlier in the year, he's excited for the opportunity to play with some tough competition once more.

"We were looking forward to a couple of fun days, especially Friday, and we kind of got, obviously, for really bad reasons, stripped of that opportunity," he said, according to Chris Myson of Sporting News. "So, I'm glad to be experiencing this again."

The 25-year-old has finished in the top 10 in four of his five 2020 tournaments, including a third-place finish at the WGC-Mexico Championship, the last one he competed in prior to the shutdown in March.

Last year, Rahm missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting a 75 and a 71 in the first two rounds, respectively. But he had success his previous two times at Colonial Country Club, placing second in at the event in 2017 and fifth in 2018.

It's more likely that the Spaniard will play like that again this weekend, rather than a repeat of last year's showing, based on how he's fared this year.

Justin Thomas (+1800)

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Justin Thomas' play has been a bit inconsistent in 2020, but when he is on top of his game, he shows why he's the No. 4-ranked golfer in the world.

The 27-year-old opened the year in strong fashion, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions the first weekend of January. However, he missed the cut at two of his next three events, sandwiched around a third-place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. His last showing was a sixth-placed finish at the WGC-Mexico Championship in February.

Although Thomas has never played in a PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club, his group should be one of the most exciting ones to watch, as he's grouped with Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth for the opening rounds. All three have the potential to be near the top of the leaderboard throughout the weekend.

During the layoff, the Louisville, Kentucky native showed off his broadcasting skills during Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" on May 24, which featured Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

And although Thomas wasn't open to being mic'd up for this weekend's tournament, per Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel, it'll be exciting just to be back watching him play golf at a high level once again.