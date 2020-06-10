Report: 2 Texas Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19 After Campus Return

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

A Texas football helmet is seen during the team's spring football game, Saturday, March 30, 2013, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Two Texas Longhorns football players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as 58 players returned to an otherwise student-less campus prior to voluntary workouts.  

ESPN reported the news, noting a third player tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. 

One of the three players was tested prior to arriving on campus because he showed symptoms during pre-screening, while the other two were tested on campus. The two who tested positive are self-isolating.

Nick Moyle of the San Antonio Express-News noted the players arrived to kickstart the "on-boarding process" in preparation for the voluntary workouts that are allowed to start on Monday, per Big 12 guidelines.

From there, the second phase will feature players living on campus.

"The on-going first phase on-boarding program consists of a robust screening process that includes COVID-19 testing, physicals and questionnaires," Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a newsletter. "Mandatory physicals, daily screening and COVID-19 safety education/training conducted by Dr. James Bray and our Sports Medicine staff also must be completed before student-athletes may begin the second phase workout program."

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 7.3 million confirmed cases and 416,000 deaths from COVID-19 across the world.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Top five quarterback/running back duos in the Big 12

    Texas Longhorns Football logo
    Texas Longhorns Football

    Top five quarterback/running back duos in the Big 12

    Griffin McVeigh
    via Longhorns Wire

    ESPN: How Texas can become a national title contender

    Texas Longhorns Football logo
    Texas Longhorns Football

    ESPN: How Texas can become a national title contender

    Patrick Conn
    via Longhorns Wire

    Even with social distancing, Texas officials believe all season ticket holders can fit in stadium

    Texas Longhorns Football logo
    Texas Longhorns Football

    Even with social distancing, Texas officials believe all season ticket holders can fit in stadium

    Hookem.com
    via Hookem.com

    247Sports Predicts Where Texas Will Finish in the Big 12 This Season

    Texas Longhorns Football logo
    Texas Longhorns Football

    247Sports Predicts Where Texas Will Finish in the Big 12 This Season

    Cami Griffin
    via Longhorns Wire