Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Files Trademark Application for 'IT'S LITTY'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster reportedly has filed a trademark request for "IT'S LITTY," according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Per Fowler, Smith-Schuster would be using the trademark for "apparel and cell phone accessories" through his Team JuJu LLC.

Smith-Schuster, 23, caught 42 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last year, easily the worst season in his three-year career. To his credit, the loss of starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season early on didn't help matters.

In other words, the 2019 season was not, in fact, "litty" for Smith-Schuster. But if his trademark is approved, he'll soon be able to produce apparel and cell phone accessories that are.