Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Files Trademark Application for 'IT'S LITTY'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) walks off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster reportedly has filed a trademark request for "IT'S LITTY," according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.  

Per Fowler, Smith-Schuster would be using the trademark for "apparel and cell phone accessories" through his Team JuJu LLC.

Smith-Schuster, 23, caught 42 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last year, easily the worst season in his three-year career. To his credit, the loss of starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season early on didn't help matters.

In other words, the 2019 season was not, in fact, "litty" for Smith-Schuster. But if his trademark is approved, he'll soon be able to produce apparel and cell phone accessories that are. 

Related

    Vikings Owners Donating $5M

    Minnesota Vikings and the Wilf family announce $5M donation to social justice causes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vikings Owners Donating $5M

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Steven Nelson, Former Steelers Sign Players Coalition Letter

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Steven Nelson, Former Steelers Sign Players Coalition Letter

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    HOF Planning to Hold 2020 Enshrinement 'Like We Normally Would'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    HOF Planning to Hold 2020 Enshrinement 'Like We Normally Would'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Camp Report Dates Change

    Teams now required to report to training camp at a uniform time across the league

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Camp Report Dates Change

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report