MLB Draft Schedule 2020: Order, Start Time, TV Coverage and Live Stream

MLB draft day is finally here! MLB becomes the third major league sport to undergo a virtual draft since the coronavirus pandemic shut down live sporting events in March.

Tonight's draft coverage kicks off with a preview show on MLB Network at 5 p.m. ET. The draft will consist of only five rounds—as opposed to the normal 40. As a result, only 160 players will hear their name called this year.

However, there is an option for players who go undrafted:

The Detroit Tigers will begin the 2020 draft with the first overall pick—their second No. 1 pick in three years. It seems likely they'll be using it to select Spencer Torkelson, a slugging first baseman out of Arizona State.

If Torkelson is picked, he'll be only the second true first baseman to go first overall since Adrian Gonzalez in 2000.

Another storyline to pay attention to is the college arms—the strength of this year's draft, with at least 15 collegiate pitchers being thrown out as possibilities for the first round. This is in stark contrast to last year's class that severely lacked strong college arms. There are also plenty of powerful college bats, so the top of the draft may be college-heavy.

There are still impressive high school arms, with the trio of Mick Abel, Jared Kelley and Nick Bitsko expected to be first-round picks. However, the shortened draft may impact high school talent the most.

Obviously, the virtual nature of this year's unique draft will be a major point of interest for viewers. It will be interesting to see how teams have adapted to a virtual draft and if their preparation was any different.

Here's all the information you need to know to watch this year's MLB draft and a closer look at a few teams to watch.

2020 MLB Draft Information

Wednesday, June 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET (Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on MLB Network)

Rounds: Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A (Picks 1-37)

TV: ESPN or MLB Network

Livestream: MLB.com

Thursday, June 11

Time: 5 p.m. ET (Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on MLB Network)

Rounds: Rounds 2-5 (Picks 38-160)

TV: ESPN2 and MLB Network

Livestream: MLB.com

Teams to Watch

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles will be an interesting team to follow this year for multiple reasons. As the second overall pick in the draft, they are guaranteed top talent—with Austin Martin's name being linked with the team in several mock drafts.

The Vanderbilt third baseman is considered the best pure hitter in the draft, and his consistency and bat control make him a dangerous threat at the plate. He's also a versatile defender with experience at multiple positions.

Other scenarios for Baltimore would be to take a similar talent in Nick Gonzalez or draft the best pitcher in the class, Asa Lacy.

After picking No. 2 overall, they will have the chance again as soon as the 30th pick in the Competitive Balance Round A. Their competitive balance pick is much higher than Detroit's—who won't pick again until No. 62—which gives them a larger total bonus pool.

Baltimore has the most money to spend on signing bonuses of any team in this year's draft, with $13,894,300 in its bonus pool. This gives them the potential to nab much-needed talent, and they can spend as much as $7,789,900 on their first selection.

Houston Astros

On the other end of the spectrum lies the Houston Astros, with the least amount of money in its bonus pool of all the teams in the draft

As punishment for their electronic sign-stealing scandal during the 2017 season, the Astros were stripped of their first- and second-round draft picks in both 2020 and 2021. Their first pick of the 2021 draft is not until No. 72, which they got as compensation after Gerrit Cole declined their offer and signed with the Yankees. Sixteen teams will make at least three picks before the Astros' turn.

"We're focused on maximizing organizational talent, and from that perspective of having controllable, elite talent in the organization, I think we stack up against everybody," Astros GM James Click said, according to MLB.com.

Houston has a pool of just $2,202,600 to spend, with the ability to spend $870,700 on their first selection.

"It's obviously a challenge to have, by far, the smallest draft pool and that comes with the picks that we have," Click added. "But there are some teams out there that have almost seven times as much money to spend as we do in the draft. It does create some interesting give and take. It creates some challenges."

The Astros may just look to pick the best available player left at pick 72 and worry about where he fits into their system later.

St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are tied with the San Francisco Giants for the most picks (7) in this year's shortened draft.

They have a bonus pool of $7,901,000 to spend on all seven picks, including $3,132,300 available to them for their first selection. The Cards' first pick of the draft comes at No. 21. After that, they pick again at No. 54, again at No. 63 in the Competitive Balance Round B and soon after that at No. 70 as compensation for Marcell Ozuna signing with the Braves.

These three selections in the span of 16 picks will give them the ability to snatch top talent at multiple different positions they may need. MLB's Cardinals beat writer, Anne Rodgers, noted that their "epicenter of need" is at middle infield, as St. Louis has little depth at second.

While the Cardinals may have started to close the gap in left-handed pitching talent, they can always use more pitchers with high potential or upside to fill their farm system.

Many different players have been linked to St. Louis, most notably South Carolina right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski, Oklahoma righty Cade Cavalli, Mississippi State second baseman Justin Foscue and Mount Carmel HS shortstop Ed Howard.