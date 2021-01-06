    Derrick Rose Ruled out for Pistons vs. Bucks After Suffering Right Knee Injury

    Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose plays against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    The Detroit Pistons announced point guard Derrick Rose was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a right knee contusion.

    The 32-year-old University of Memphis product was one of the NBA's best players at his peak. He was named Rookie of the Year for the 2008-09 season, Most Valuable Player for the 2010-11 season and earned three consecutive All-Star Game selections from 2010 through 2012.

    Injuries prevented Rose from remaining among the league's elite for a longer period of time, though. He suffered a torn ACL during the 2011-12 campaign and has since dealt with a variety of other ailments keeping him out of the lineup.

    His extensive injury history includes hamstring, knee, hip and ankle issues.

    Delon Wright figures to handle a majority of the ball-handling responsibility for the duration of the Chicago native's latest absence. Wayne Ellington, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Rodney McGruder are among the other Pistons players who can run the offense.

    Rose has enjoyed some tremendous turn-back-the-clock moments in recent years, showcasing the all-world talent that allowed him to reach the pinnacle of the sport. Unfortunately, it's unlikely he'll maintain that level of play for an extended period of time because of the injury concerns.

